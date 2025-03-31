Virtune AB (Publ) is launching Virtune Litecoin ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm

Stockholm, 31st of March 2025 - Virtune, a Swedish regulated digital asset manager, is announcing the launch of Virtune Litecoin ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm, the largest stock exchange in the Nordic region.

About Virtune Litecoin ETP

Virtune Litecoin ETP provides exposure to Litecoin. Like all of Virtune's exchange-traded products, Virtune Litecoin ETP is 100% physically backed and fully collateralized, is denominated in SEK for the Nordic audience and is available through brokers and banks including Avanza and Nordnet.

Key Information about Virtune Litecoin ETP:

1:1 exposure to Litecoin (LTC)

100% physically backed by LTC

1.95% annual management fee

Virtune Litecoin ETP

Full name: Virtune Litecoin ETP

Short name: Virtune Litecoin

Ticker: VIRLTC

Trading currency: SEK

First day of trading: Monday 31st of March 2025

ISIN: SE0023951082

Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a fast, low-cost, and reliable crypto asset that was founded in 2011 and designed for everyday transactions. Built on a decentralized network with strong security and high liquidity, Litecoin offers faster transactions and lower fees than Bitcoin.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

"After an eventful start to 2025 for Virtune, during which we have made significant progress related to expansion and distribution, we are excited to announce the launch of the first Litecoin ETP listed in the Nordics. This innovative product is 100% physically backed, with Litecoin securely stored by our custodian Coinbase, and is available to both institutional and retail investors through various brokers and banks. This marks an important step in the continued expansion of our innovative ETP offering."

If you are an institutional investor interested in exploring the potential of our current and upcoming ETPs for your discretionary asset management or wish to learn more about Virtune and our product offering, please feel free to contact us. Visit www.virtune.com for more information, and register your email address on our website to receive updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to crypto assets.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.



Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice; investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, there is no guarantee of getting back invested capital. Read the prospectus, KID, terms at virtune.com.