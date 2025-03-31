Hexagon launches new Robotics division to drive next-generation autonomy

Hexagon announces dedicated Robotics division to accelerate next-generation autonomy, leveraging its expertise in AI, spatial intelligence, and measurement technologies.

Robotics division aims to meet growing demand across key sectors by delivering autonomous solutions to complement workforce challenges.

Arnaud Robert appointed President of new Robotics division.

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hexagon is launching a new Robotics division, leveraging its industry-leading expertise in measurement technologies, AI and autonomous systems to advance humanoid robotics and help its customers achieve true autonomy.

Advancements in AI, simulation, and reinforcement learning are unlocking the potential of robotic systems, allowing them to become more autonomous and navigate intricate environments and accomplish complex tasks. As a market leader in measurement technology and sensors essential for navigating complex environments, Hexagon is well placed to drive further progress by providing spatial intelligence and digital twins that enable robotic systems to learn, interact with their surroundings and take action.

"Robotics has always been a core innovation pillar at Hexagon," said Norbert Hanke, interim President and CEO, Hexagon. "From total stations and drones for construction to laser trackers for manufacturing and off-road autonomy for mining and agriculture, we have continuously pioneered accurate autonomous systems leveraging robotics. Today, we are taking the next step by creating a dedicated robotics division to leverage investments we have made over the last few years and develop autonomous solutions to complement a shrinking, ageing, and changing workforce."

Hexagon's Robotics division will focus on industrial applications. By leveraging its proven track record in manufacturing, automotive, aviation, energy, warehousing, and logistics markets, Hexagon is uniquely positioned to respond to the growing demand for highly capable, versatile robots.

To lead this new division, Hexagon has appointed Arnaud Robert as President of Hexagon's Robotics division. A global strategic leader with 25 years of experience and a deep background in AI, Arnaud has successfully led business transformations across six industries, launched global products, and scaled several businesses from inception to becoming significant profit centres. He has a PhD in computer science from the Swiss Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL). Arnaud holds over a dozen patents and has received multiple industry awards.

"Hexagon is the world's leader in measurement technology and positioning solutions, which will be a key differentiator in this fast-growing market," said Arnaud Robert. "I am honoured to lead this groundbreaking division alongside the team and build autonomous robotics solutions that leverage the most recent advances in robotics and AI with the goal of redefining efficiency, intelligence and automation across several industries. We will continue to push innovation further to help our customers achieve their full potential and contribute to a sustainable future."

As President, Arnaud will lead the R&D, product, commercial, operations, partnerships, and support functions and drive the next phase of Hexagon's robotics innovation. Arnaud will report to Norbert Hanke, interim President and CEO, and will be a member of the Executive Management team.

