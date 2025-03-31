BingX Brings Perpetual Trading to TradingView for Smarter, Sharper Strategies

PANAMA CITY, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the launch of perpetual trading on TradingView, equipping users with an advanced trading interface that combines BingX's professional trading infrastructure with TradingView's industry-leading charting and analysis tools. This feature shall be available starting March 28, 2025.

TradingView is a globally recognized financial charting platform trusted by millions for its advanced technical analysis tools and intuitive interface. BingX has been named Best Crypto Exchange by TradingView for three consecutive years, reflecting its reliability and commitment to top-tier trading services. This integration further strengthens their partnership, offering traders a seamless and professional futures trading experience.

By integrating BingX's perpetual trading with TradingView, users gain direct access to professional-grade charting tools and in-depth market analysis. TradingView's advanced indicators, customizable charts, and real-time data empower traders to make informed decisions with greater accuracy. This integration allows users to react swiftly to market movements and refine their strategies with confidence. Additionally, multi-tiered VIP discounts and a wide range of perpetual pairs cater to traders of all levels, from retail users to professional investors.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, stated: "This integration is not just about convenience - it is about giving traders institutional-grade tools to act on their insights instantly. Whether you are scalping Bitcoin volatility or hedging altcoin portfolios, this synergy between analysis and execution unlocks new strategic potential. BingX future updates will continue to expand cross-platform integrations, AI-driven risk management features, and educational resources to further democratize access to professional trading strategies."

This launch is part of BingX's ongoing efforts to enhance its futures trading ecosystem. Following its recognition as a Top 5 crypto derivatives platform, BingX continues to drive innovation with strategic upgrades and integrations. It marks the latest in a series of upgrades to BingX Futures, including zero-slippage execution, dual-price liquidation safeguards, and copy trading integrations.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 20 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management - all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

