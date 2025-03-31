CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA: Crédit Mutuel Arkéa announces its intention to proceed with the early redemption of the deeply subordinated security issued on July 2, 2004

Brest, March 31, 2025 - Crédit Mutuel Arkéa (the "Issuer") announces its intention to proceed with the early redemption of its deeply subordinated security FR0010096826 issued on July 2, 2004 (the "Instrument").

The Instrument is a perpetual deeply subordinated floating-rate bond with an initial nominal amount of €250,000,000 (ISIN FR0010096826), issued on July 2, 2004, by Crédit Mutuel Arkéa (formerly Compagnie Financière du Crédit Mutuel).

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa intends to proceed with the full early redemption of its perpetual debt instrument on July 7, 2025. This redemption will be carried out in accordance with Article 6.2.(a) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes in the Offering Circular.

Holders of the Instrument will receive a notice regarding the exercise of the early redemption option in due course, in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

About Crédit Mutuel Arkéa

A cooperative and mutual banking and insurance group, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is composed of the Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest federations, their affiliated local banks, and around forty specialized subsidiaries (including Fortuneo, Monext, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Arkéa Asset Management, Arkéa Capital, Suravenir, and Suravenir Assurances). The group has 11,500 employees, 2,600 elected directors, and serves more than 5.4 million members and clients, with total assets amounting to €198.4 billion.

Thanks to the diversity of its expertise and the uniqueness of its business model, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is committed to supporting environmental and societal transitions in line with its status as a mission-driven company. A leading financial partner in Brittany and the South-West of France, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa relies on its strategic plan "Faire 2030" to accelerate its development and transformation, driven by a bold strategy and a collective of engaged employees and members, united around a shared promise: "With you, with all our strength."

