Zensar Technologies: Zensar to transform Tesco Insurance and Money Services with Cloud-First strategy

LONDON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensar Technologies, a leading experience, engineering, and engagement technology solutions company, announced that it has been selected by Tesco Insurance and Money Services (Tesco IMS), a leading UK insurance company, to drive a comprehensive modernisation and digital transformation agenda. This collaboration will enable Tesco IMS to establish a robust cloud-first ecosystem, scalable operation and create better value and experience for its customers.

Zensar will modernise Tesco IMS's end-to-end infrastructure, network and application hosting services and contact centre. The company will also partner with Tesco IMS to facilitate, build, and achieve technology carve-out from Tesco Bank, following the sale of Tesco Bank's banking operations to Barclays UK.

Manish Tandon, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies, said, "Tesco Insurance and Money Services have a very exciting vision for their business, and we are delighted to have won their trust and confidence in delivering this critical transformation. As Tesco IMS undertake this complex journey, our carefully crafted target operating model underpinned by solutions relevant to Tesco IMS context will deliver a responsive, market-ready and customer-centric service".

As the new Tesco IMS business emerges as a standalone entity, Zensar will transform operations and drive efficiencies across all areas. This includes implementing specific regulatory controls required for an insurance business and simplifying and modernising processes.

Robert Jamieson, Chief Information Officer, Tesco Insurance and Money Services said, "We're excited to be partnering with Zensar to modernise our end-end infrastructure, network and application hosting services and contact centre. This technology will help build out our new platforms and tooling across our IT infrastructure whilst refreshing Cloud and Security landscapes operated by Zensar which will lead to a highly efficient operating model.

Zensar will be operating this with a focus on reliability, security and providing a class leading service to better support our customers and colleagues with a real time view of our technology and business systems to support our ambitious growth plans."

About Tesco Insurance and Money Services

Our goal is to make insurance more rewarding because little wins make a big difference. We began life 1997 as Tesco Bank and today have more than 2 million customers across home, travel, pet and car insurance.

Our colleagues serve our customers seven days a week from our main centres in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle.

We are the second largest provider of Travel Money and have the third largest ATM network in the UK with more than 3,400 ATMs in over 3,000 Tesco and One Stop stores. Our gift card offering is the largest in the UK (with 35% market share). Launched in Tesco in 2010, more than 10m Tesco gift cards and 5m 3rd party gift cards are sold annually.

