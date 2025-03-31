Recent data show Israel added 900 MW of solar PV capacity in 2024. The majority of the newly-added capacity stems from projects operating under merchant power purchase agreements (PPAs). According to information published by Israel's Electricity Authority, the country installed 900 MW of photovoltaic capacity and 11 MW of biogas capacity last year. This is about 200 MW less than the 1. 1 GW of new PV capacity installed in 2023. Israel's official reports lack details about the different segments of its solar market, however Eitan Parnass, founder and director of Israel's Green Energy Association, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...