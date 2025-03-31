Researchers in Sweden have developed a method to enhance LiDAR data to enable more precise tilt and azimuth modeling of solar PV and solar thermal capacity at a regional or substation level. The model could enable aggregators and grid operators to improve grid planning. Swedish researchers from Uppsala University and Becquerel Sweden have developed a method to enhance aerial imaging data generated by light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems in order to improve estimates of installed solar energy system (SES) capacity. The azimuth modeling is reportedly accurate within 3 degrees for between ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...