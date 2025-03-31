Anzeige
31.03.2025
Catella AB: Catella strengthens its financial flexibility with a new three-year unsecured credit facility totalling SEK 200 million

Finanznachrichten News

The credit facility, signed with Nordea, is primarily intended to remain undrawn and serve as the company's liquidity reserve.

"We are pleased to have signed a new credit facility on favourable terms. The new facility provides the opportunity for cost-efficient financing and increased flexibility together with Catella's MTN program which was established in 2024," says Michel Fischier, CFO at Catella Group.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Fischier
CFO
+46-8-463 33 86
michel.fischier@catella.se

About Catella

Catella is a leading specialist in property investments and fund management, with operations in 12 countries. The group has EUR 13,5 billion in assets under management. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more at catella.com.

