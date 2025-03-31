Fortnox AB: Clarification regarding the process of CEO recruitment

As an earlier statement from Olof Hallrup, Chairman of the Board of Fortnox, may have been interpreted as a new CEO will be appointed within two weeks, the Board of Directors hereby makes the following clarification.

The process of recruiting a permanent CEO for Fortnox has been ongoing since August

2024. This work has been done together with a reputable recruitment firm. The process

of recruiting a permanent CEO is conducted diligently and it is natural that the process to

find a suitable candidate takes time. The Board has full confidence in the current

leadership under Roger Hartelius.

At present, it is not possible to give an exact time frame for when the recruitmentprocess will be completed, and the recruitment process will also have to take intoaccount the public offer presented today. When a recruitment is completed, the companywill communicate this in good order.

