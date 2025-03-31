Iconovo AB: Iconovo receives new patent for ICOres in Europe

Iconovo AB (publ), which develops complete inhalation products for a global market, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) intends to approve the company's application for a patent for the inhaler platform ICOres®. ICOres® is already used in several of Iconovo's customer projects, and the new patent strengthens the intellectual property rights, benefiting customers who will launch pharmaceutical products based on the company's unique inhaler in the future.

The European Patent Office (EPO) has issued an Intention to Grant for a patent application related to ICOres®, which means that Iconovo will receive a new patent for the inhaler in the EU protecting it until 2038 after a series of administrative steps have been completed. ICOres® is already protected by patents in Europe, Sweden, India, Japan and the United States.

"The preliminary notification from the European Patent Office strengthens our intellectual property rights for ICOres in the EU and thereby increases the value of our product portfolio. The first ICOres product expected to be launched in the EU is based on the drugs budesonide and formoterol and is being developed by our partner Amneal as a generic version of the bestseller Symbicort® Turbuhaler®. Amneal's latest pharmacokinetic pilot study indicates that the product's properties would enable the achievement of the criteria for bioequivalence in a pivotal study, and we look forward to this important step on the road to a potential market launch," says Iconovo's CEO, Johan Wäborg.

About ICOres®

ICOres® is a multidose dry powder inhaler developed by Iconovo. The inhaler is operated in the same way as AstraZeneca's bestseller Turbuhaler® and contains two separate reservoirs, making it particularly well suited for combination products. ICOres® has several unique features and functions that increase ease of use. A dose counter shows exactly how many doses remain and visual feedback informs the user when the dose is ready for inhalation and when it has been inhaled correctly.

About Iconovo

Iconovo (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ICO) develops new inhaled medicinal products in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company provides several types of patent-protected inhalers that can generate significant commercial opportunities in the development of novel pharmaceuticals and vaccines and at patent expirations for established pharmaceuticals. The most advanced project is a generic version of the asthma and COPD product Symbicort®. Iconovo plans to market this product in the Nordic region through its subsidiary Iconovo Pharma, while the company's partner Amneal Pharmaceuticals has the rights in other parts of Europe and the United States. Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).