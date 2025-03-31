Vivesto AB: Vivesto signs deal with Kazia Therapeutics to acquire full Cantrixil rights

Solna, Sweden, March 31, 2025 - Vivesto AB, an oncology-focused development company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with the Australian pharmaceutical company Kazia Therapeutics to acquire full rights, including all intellectual property and trademarks rights for the drug candidate Cantrixil for 1 MUSD. Vivesto previously announced positive preclinical efficacy data, supporting the ongoing development of Cantrixil for hematological cancers. New results are expected to be presented throughout 2025.

"The decision to acquire full Cantrixil rights follows the previously announced positive preclinical results and the expected commercial potential for a future approved drug," said Erik Kinnman, Vivesto's CEO. "Advancing treatment options for hematological cancers is a central focus for Vivesto, and we remain encouraged to see Cantrixil showing clear positive effects as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer drugs. The acquisition gives Vivesto full control and allows us to accelerate planning, as well as opportunities to leverage the intrinsic project values and revenues entirely to Vivesto. We are confident Cantrixil can make a significant impact to patients and build shareholder value."

At the end of 2024, Vivesto announced that positive results were obtained from preclinical studies with combination treatments within the company's Cantrixil program, supporting continued development in hematological cancer. Vivesto also announced that a new patent application covering the treatment of hematological cancer with Cantrixil was filed, with the aim to strengthen the IP position. Cantrixil previously showed strong cytotoxic effects at low doses in cell lines derived from patients with hematological cancer. The generated data provided important input to the dosing selection and treatment regime in upcoming preclinical and clinical studies.

Vivesto acquired the global development and commercialization rights for Cantrixil from Kazia Therapeutics in March 2021. Since acquiring these rights, Vivesto has been working on the continued development of this asset. The work to manufacture drug supply for upcoming clinical trials is ongoing. The company is focusing its efforts on developing Cantrixil for the treatment of hematological cancers with high unmet medical needs and significant commercial potential.

For further information:

Erik Kinnman, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 018-50 54 40

E-mail: IR@vivesto.com



About Vivesto AB

Vivesto is a Swedish development company that aims to offer new treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers where there are major medical needs and significant market potential. The project portfolio consists of Cantrixil and Docetaxel micellar, which are being developed for blood cancer and prostate cancer, respectively, and the veterinary oncology program Paccal Vet (paclitaxel micellar), which is being evaluated in a pilot clinical trial in dogs with splenic hemangiosarcoma following splenectomy. Vivesto's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: VIVE). Visit www.vivesto.com for more information about Vivesto.



About Cantrixil

Cantrixil is a drug candidate in development for the treatment of advanced cancer. Based on recently reported data and in order to maximize the commercial potential of the Cantrixil program, Vivesto has decided to focus further development on hematological cancer after having obtained results showing strong cytotoxic effects at low doses in cell lines from patients with hematological cancers. Cantrixil consists of the active molecule TRX-E-002-1, a selective third generation benzopyran and a potent tubulin polymerization inhibitor. Positive in vitro preclinical data from so-called ADME studies (absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion) and secondary pharmacology studies presented in December 2023 confirm that Cantrixil has appropriate physicochemical properties and an acceptable safety profile with minimal "off-target" effects.

This information is information that Vivesto AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-03-31 08:00 CEST.