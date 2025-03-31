Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Appoints Industry Expert to Technical Advisory Board

Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) (the "Company" or "Primary"), a leading exploration company focused on identifying and developing natural hydrogen resources, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Allegra Hosford Scheirer as a Technical Advisor to the Board. Dr. Hosford Scheirer has been working with Primary over the past few months on its expansion into the USA, helping to formulate new opportunities and evaluate acquisitions, with the new appointment expanding the scope of her role. This appointment aligns with the Company's objective of systematically expanding its project portfolio into the USA.

"Having worked with Allegra over the past few months on evaluating opportunities and developing a US expansion strategy, I am excited for her expanded role and involvement with the Company moving forward," commented Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen. "Given the growing potential for natural hydrogen both in prospectivity and applications, we are confident that Allegra's deep technical expertise and industry knowledge will provide invaluable guidance to Primary as we advance our exploration initiatives."

About Dr. Allegra Hosford Scheirer

Dr. Allegra Hosford Scheirer is an internationally recognized expert in petroleum systems analysis, with over 20 years of diversified experience in pore-fluid networks and energy science. She holds a Ph.D. in Marine Geology and Geophysics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) Joint Program.

Following her doctoral studies, Dr. Hosford Scheirer contributed to geophysical projects at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), where she collected land gravity data in the western United States and conducted extensive research in petroleum systems analysis. Her work at the USGS provided critical insights into subsurface energy resources, further establishing her expertise in the field.

At Stanford University, Dr. Hosford Scheirer serves as an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, where she had been a research scientist for over 16 years. Her research interests include developing integrated workflows incorporating geophysics, geochemistry, and quantitative geologic modeling.

Dr. Hosford Scheirer's extensive experience and expertise in energy science and petroleum systems analysis make her a valuable advisor to the Primary Hydrogen Corp Board.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is committed to pioneering the natural hydrogen sector, leveraging cutting-edge exploration techniques to identify and develop sustainable energy solutions. The Company has an extensive portfolio of properties covering over 740 acres in the USA and 210 square kilometres across Canada including the Blakelock and Hopkins projects in Ontario, the Mary's Harbour project in Labrador, the Point Rosie project in Newfoundland, and the Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects in British Columbia. The Company also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ben Asuncion

Chief Executive Officer

Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Email: ben@primaryh2.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

SOURCE: Primary Hydrogen Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire