Deal will include the acquisition of SCC data centres in Birmingham and Fareham, ensuring growth opportunities and long-term stability

Pulsant, a leading UK edge infrastructure provider, will acquire two data centres from European technology solutions and services provider SCC. This strategic investment will strengthen Pulsant's unique edge infrastructure, platformEDGE, and marks the next phase in geographical expansion, enhancing its growing network of 12 data centres across the UK.

The carve out deal will include SCC's Birmingham and Fareham data centres, as well as the transfer of a high-quality roster of colocation-only clients to Pulsant, ensuring long-term stability, development and growth for clients, team members and the facilities themselves. In addition, the companies will form a new strategic partnership for critical colocation services across the UK, which includes access to Pulsant's national network of data centres for all SCC clients.

Based in Birmingham, the Cole Valley data centre benefits from a central UK location and proximity to a city of economic importance, making it a significant addition to Pulsant's existing data centre network. It has a power capacity of around 2 MW with potential for expansion. Meanwhile, the Fareham data centre is a modern carrier-neutral facility, with a mix of exceptional corporate and service provider colocation customers with a slightly higher power capacity of around 3 MW. Both sites offer 25,000 sq ft of data centre white space.

Pulsant has a strong history of acquiring and integrating regional data centres to expand its coverage and capabilities, and the SCC investment will further strengthen its presence in the UK market.

Rob Coupland, CEO of Pulsant, commented: "With the addition of two new data centres, we've expanded our UK coverage, strengthening our presence near key economic hubs that have traditionally been underserved in terms of digital infrastructure-particularly Birmingham, the UK's second city. This will enable more businesses to benefit from Pulsant's unique network of data centres and platformEDGE to reach new markets and grow their organisations. We're excited to welcome and support the high-quality client base transitioning to Pulsant and look forward to fostering their continued growth.

"SCC has an outstanding reputation, and we're delighted to partner with them to support clients with their future colocation requirements. We are also excited to welcome the new team members, working together to deliver high availability services."

James Rigby, Co-CEO of SCC, said: "SCC has been carefully reviewing options for the future of our data centres for some time. A clear priority was to find a specialist partner that will continue to invest in and operate these facilities for the long-term and with whom we can build a strategic relationship for the provision of these services to our clients.

"Ensuring continuity for our customers, opportunities for our people, and a future-proofed infrastructure was critical in our decision. Pulsant's expertise and commitment to growing its UK data centre footprint made them the ideal choice, and we look forward to working closely with Pulsant during this transition.

"Our role in helping customers manage a range of hybrid workloads for optimum cost and performance remains a core value proposition and driver of our growth. We are delighted that this transaction further allows us to invest in our managed service hybrid offerings and to create a new and valued partnership with Pulsant for critical co-location services."

The data centre engineers and operational team members from both locations will be transferred to Pulsant on completion of the deal, expected in April 2025.

About Pulsant

Pulsant is the UK's leading regional edge infrastructure. Our platformEDGE infrastructure connects 12 strategically located data centres through a low-latency network fabric, providing access to cloud, connectivity, and compute services across the UK and beyond.

Pulsant enables regional businesses and service providers to leverage the power of edge computing to improve application performance and user experience, reach new markets, and build innovative use cases. platformEDGE allows businesses to scale IT workloads in line with their ambitions, both locally and nationally, while ensuring continuous availability of data and applications through diverse connectivity options.

By choosing Pulsant, clients can optimise costs with local, secure infrastructure and access to an ecosystem of suppliers and partners, delivering exceptional time to value and supporting their digital ambitions. With almost three decades of experience and more than 1,200 clients who put their trust in our sustainable network infrastructure, we are committed to our ESG goals, holding multiple accreditations, including ISO27001 and PCI DSS, to deliver the highest standards of security and compliance.

About SCC

SCC simplifies the complex of IT solutions for global businesses as Europe's largest independent IT group. SCC is the partner that brings vendor technology and solution experts together to simplify the complex and measure themselves on being the most customer and people centric technology solutions provider in the UK.

Operating out of 65+ locations in the UK, France, Romania, Spain, and Vietnam, SCC delivers limitless IT solutions in partnership with the world's best technology vendors.

SCC provides multi-award-winning software and security, digital workplace, enterprise and networking, SCC Digital and collaboration solutions to customers in a broad range of public and private industry sectors.

SCC is trusted to discover, design, supply, implement, manage, and optimise IT that supports European economies through enduring partnership, driven by curiosity and inspired by innovation.

www.scc.com

