Approov Limited, a global leader in mobile app and API security, is delighted to announce that it has won the prestigious Cyber Innovation Award at the 2025 Scottish Cyber Awards, sponsored by CyberScotland Partnership. The awards ceremony, held in Edinburgh, celebrated outstanding contributions to cybersecurity across Scotland.

This esteemed recognition highlights Approov's pioneering app attestation technology, which is revolutionising the security of mobile applications and their backend APIs against emerging cyber threats. Approov's patented client software attestation technology (U.S. Patent 11,163,858 B2) ensures that only legitimate, untampered mobile applications can interact with critical backend systems. This cloud-based attestation solution delivers seamless security across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS applications, establishing it as a trusted choice for industries such as fintech, healthcare, automotive, and e-commerce

Approov's innovation stands out for its proven impact in reducing fraud, preventing unauthorised API access, and assisting businesses in complying with evolving data security regulations. Notably, Approov's technology provides a future-proof defence against sophisticated cyber threats by tackling API security vulnerabilities that traditional platform-native solutions often fail to address.

The Cyber Innovation Award also recognised the significant global impact of Approov's technology, particularly in the context of landmark legislations such as the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the UK Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill (DMCC). These regulations aim to foster more secure and open ecosystems for app distribution, and Approov's robust security foundation aligns perfectly with these goals, enabling the safe distribution of apps without compromising user privacy or app integrity. Ted Miracco, CEO of Approov Limited, has previously stated that "The DMCC Bill represents a significant step forward in ensuring fair competition and innovation in the mobile app ecosystem".

Approov was shortlisted for this award alongside other esteemed finalists including Lloyds Banking Group, Morgan Stanley, TrueDeploy, and PACE Anti-Piracy Europe Ltd. Approov congratulates all fellow nominees for their dedication to advancing cybersecurity.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive the Cyber Innovation Award at the 2025 Scottish Cyber Awards," said Ted Miracco, CEO of Approov Limited. "This win is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Approov team in developing cutting-edge solutions that address the critical security challenges facing the mobile industry globally. We remain committed to advancing mobile security and protecting businesses and consumers worldwide.".

Approov's app attestation technology has been adopted by major organisations in high-stakes industries, demonstrating its real-world effectiveness. By reducing API attacks by over 95% and preventing bot attacks, man-in-the-middle exploits, and app tampering, Approov is creating a safer digital ecosystem.

