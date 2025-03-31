TEQUILA DON JULIO 1942 PARTNERS WITH SUPERSTAR DJ AND STYLE ICON PEGGY GOU TO DESIGN ITS FIRST-EVER GLOBAL PRODUCT COLLABORATION

Available in limited quantities worldwide, Tequila Don Julio 194? (? pronounced "Gou") is a special edition bottle celebrating the brand's deep roots in nightlife and music culture

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Mexico, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Don Julio, the world's #1 tequila brand[1], today announced a new creative partnership with world-renowned DJ, producer and culture powerhouse Peggy Gou. As part of this global collaboration, the brand is launching Don Julio 194?, a limited-edition bottle available at select retailers worldwide while supplies last. Don Julio 194? is the first-ever global collaboration from Tequila Don Julio 1942, celebrating and sharing the renowned Mexico product around the world. Designed in collaboration with Peggy, the bottle stands as the ultimate statement piece, perfectly embodying her signature aesthetic (a blend of high-end fashion and bleeding-edge street style) while pushing the boundaries of artistry and craftsmanship. It's the perfect complement to the ultra-smooth, luxurious taste of Tequila Don Julio 1942, with its exquisite notes of caramel and oak and its lingering sweet warmth.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/tequila-don-julio/9325651-en-tequila-don-julio-1942-peggy-gou-global-product-collaboration

The epitome of a collector's item and a celebration of luxury, Peggy's striking take on the iconic Don Julio 1942 bottle masterfully fuses heritage with modern touches like its lush mint-green and deep purple colorways. The contrasting holographic "194?" label melds Peggy's signature branding with Don Julio's recognizable iconography. With its sleek reflective finish, the elevated chrome cap adds a refined touch that's befitting of a creative partnership between two titanic tastemakers.

In a nod to Peggy's eclectic sense of street style, there is a hand-drawn illustration inset on the carton of each box, incorporating an alluring "shimmer" effect on her jewelry and nails to add a welcome touch of glamour and mystery. The inside of the box is emblazoned with a personal message from Peggy, sharing her passion for this one-of-a-kind collaboration.

"When it comes to design, balance is so important," said Peggy Gou. "Sometimes less is more. Sometimes more is more. I wanted to create a bottle that stops you in your tracks the moment you see it. I'm so grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Tequila Don Julio 1942, because this collaboration offers supporters a taste of a superior tequila and a taste of my own personal aesthetic, all in one stunning package that I was fortunate enough to design."

"Peggy's genuine love for Don Julio 1942 made this collaboration natural and organic," says Jamie Hakim, Global Director of Culture for Tequila Don Julio. "Both Peggy and Don Julio 1942 are arbiters of celebration - from intimate nightclubs in Seoul to massive stages in Mexico City with a hundred thousand people, we both hold the distinct privilege of making those moments unforgettable for our fans. Peggy's impeccable sense of style and design, paired with our timeless bottle and award-winning tequila, has resulted in a partnership that embodies refinement and cultural influence. We couldn't be more thrilled to have collaborated with her on this iconic partnership, and we hope fans enjoy this exclusive bottle."

This latest offering from Tequila Don Julio debuts with digital spots directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nabil Elderkin. Known for merging art, music and culture, Nabil brings a future-forward vision to life in a striking film that captures the essence of Don Julio 194?. Every frame reflects the sleek, modern aesthetic of the collaboration while honoring the brand's legacy of luxury and craftsmanship. Filmed in high-contrast settings, the campaign blurs the line between reality and a dreamlike nightlife fantasy. Accompanying still imagery by renowned Korean photographer Hong Jang Hyun and longtime partner of Peggy Gou, further elevates the campaign's refined visual identity. The campaign will be featured in digital, social and OOH globally - from New York to London to Seoul.

After weeks of teasing the campaign through cryptic clues, including sightings of the "194?" logo in several high-traffic areas around the world and Peggy conspicuously wearing the "194?" logo at recent shows, the official global launch activations will kick off in New York City on April 2nd - a deliberate nod to 19(4/2), the year Don Julio Gonzalez founded the brand. The event will feature a souvenir shop façade with "194?" merch, leading guests into a hidden space where a vibrant party will bring the collaboration to life, immersing attendees in the inspiration behind the bottle redesign. Following, Peggy and Don Julio will pop up in leading cities including London, Milan, Seoul and Hong Kong to keep the global celebration going.

The limited-edition Don Julio 194? bottle designed in collaboration with Peggy Gou will be available globally in a standard 750ml or 700cl bottle dependent on market, at select retailers until supplies last - including the United States, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Dubai, Mexico and more.

Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO:

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. Tequila Don Julio, Mexico's original luxury tequila, uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel, Tequila Don Julio Rosado, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visitwww.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America:

@Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

_____________________________ 1 According to data from 2023 IWSR Retail Sales Value

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tequila-don-julio-1942-partners-with-superstar-dj-and-style-icon-peggy-gou-to-design-its-first-ever-global-product-collaboration-302414838.html