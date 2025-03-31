MEXC Unveils MNT Promotion Offering Up to $1 Million in Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Mantle (MNT) to launch an exclusive month-long trading campaign with a prize pool of up to $1,000,000, offering users an opportunity to earn substantial rewards.

The event presents a range of valuable opportunities for users:

Zero trading fees on MNT Spot and Futures markets, helping users reduce costs and optimize returns.

on MNT Spot and Futures markets, helping users reduce costs and optimize returns. Up to 500% APR through MNT staking, offering one of the most competitive yields currently available.

through MNT staking, offering one of the most competitive yields currently available. Token rewards via Launchpool, where users can stake USDT, MX, or MNT to earn additional MNT tokens and exclusive benefits.

Additionally, users can join the Deposit & Trade campaign, designed with a low entry threshold-ideal for newcomers looking to explore the ecosystem. For seasoned traders, the Futures Trading Competition provides a platform to demonstrate their trading expertise, climb the leaderboard based on trading volume, and compete for a share of the $300,000 prize pool.

Event Overview

Period: March 31, 2025, 10:00 - April 30, 2025, 10:00 (UTC)

During the event period, users can participate in the following MNT-related activities on the platform by clicking on the links below.

Event 1: MNT trading (Spot and Futures) is available with zero trading fees.

Event 2: Users who deposit and trade MNT on the Spot market may qualify to share a pool of 113,340 MNT.

Event 3: MNT staking offers returns of up to 500% APR, subject to platform terms.

Event 4: A Futures Trading event allows participants to compete for a share of 300,000 USDT in bonus rewards.

Event 5: The MNT Launchpool enables users to stake selected tokens in exchange for a portion of 240,000 MNT in rewards.

As a pioneering Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, Mantle uses Optimistic Rollup technology to lower transaction costs and improve network performance. This collaboration highlights MEXC's leadership in backing innovative blockchain projects and its unwavering commitment to offering users diverse, cutting-edge trading opportunities, lowering costs and helping them maximize their potential returns.

Looking ahead, MEXC is committed to continuously enhancing the trading experience by introducing innovative features, expanding user opportunities, and launching new initiatives aligned with the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market.

For further details on the event, please see the official announcement .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram | How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653614/1920x1080.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645195/MEXC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-unveils-mnt-promotion-offering-up-to-1-million-in-rewards-302415363.html