The following information is based on the press release from Fortnox AB (Fortnox) published on March 31, 2025, and may be subject to change.

EQT X and First Kraft, through Omega II AB, have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Fortnox so that every one (1) Fortnox share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of SEK 90 per share. If Fortnox, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Fortnox (FNOX) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the information provided in the attached file:

https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a44655bdcc6e5bb5b6cba98ac2221e848