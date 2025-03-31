Cool Company Ltd. ("CoolCo" or the "Company") (NYSE: CLCO CLCO.OL) announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website (www.coolcoltd.com) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.

CoolCo is an LNG Carrier pure play with a fleet of 13 vessels and a well-balanced portfolio of short- and long-term charters with the world's leading oil gas, trading, and utility companies. In addition to organic growth from two newbuilds delivered in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, CoolCo's strategy includes ongoing assessment of growth opportunities through vessel acquisitions and potential consolidation in the fragmented LNG market. Through its in-house LNG transportation and infrastructure management platform, CoolCo operates its own vessels and provides management services to third-party owners. The company benefits from the scale and support of Eastern Pacific Shipping, an affiliate of its largest shareholder and the owner of one of the world's largest independent shipping fleets. This affiliation strengthens CoolCo's strategic position with shipyards, financial institutions, and deal flow access. CoolCo is committed to supporting global decarbonization and energy security. As part of its LNGe upgrade program, the company aims to reduce emissions by 10-15%, contributing to a fleet-wide emissions reduction target of 35% from 2019 to 2030.

