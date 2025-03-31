HONG KONG, Mar 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Yunkang Group Limited ("Yunkang" or the "Group" Stock Code: 2325), a leading medical operation services provider in China, has announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Reporting Period"). During the year, the Group adhered to its overall business philosophy of "in-depth services and lean operations", promoted development with innovation, deepened integrated collaboration among "government, industry, academy, research, medicine, application", accelerated digital application of "AI + medical care", continuously strengthened refined management, and reduced cost and improved efficiency, demonstrating strong operational resilience.In 2024, due to changes in the macro-environment, intensified competition in the industry as well as its strategic decision to optimize customer structure and product mix, the Group's performance was temporarily affected. However, relying on its customer-oriented, innovative and coordinated development system, the Group achieved many breakthroughs in product innovation, model innovation, AI + medical digital intelligence and other aspects. The joint construction business with medical institution alliances remained its largest business segment, which accounted for 53.0% of the total revenue, representing an increase of 4.7 percentage points as compared to the same period of the previous year. In addition, featured products in the infection segment achieved rapid growth, laying a solid foundation for the segment's long-term development. During the Reporting Period, the Group's total revenue reached RMB711.9 million.Diagnostic testing for medical institution alliances was developing healthily In-depth service empowers customersYunkang is committed to developing an innovative service mode for joint construction of medical institution alliances with "professionalism as the foundation, standardization as the core, digital intelligence as the means, synergization as the goal". At present, the Group is providing medical technical service solutions to over 1,500 medical institutions in collaboration with medical institution alliances at over 430 on-site diagnostic centers of the alliances to meet their core demands. Through close collaboration - mutual recognition of testing results - with leading regional medical institutions, the Group has helped improve overall regional medical and treatment levels, helping hospitals build specialty departments, improving the efficiency of hierarchical diagnosis and treatment, promoting scientific research and cooperation, etc., thereby providing the public with higher-quality and more efficient diagnosis and treatment services. Dedicated to vigorously driving medical reform in China, during the Reporting Period, Yunkang teamed up with leading provincial-level hospitals, and regional county-level general hospitals to jointly build medical institution alliances to actively promote the construction of medical institution alliances as the bridge that connects the regional testing centers and partner hospitals. Customers are provided with "3+N" tumor, infection, reproductive genetics and +N technical system support, and also support from the in-depth service system, including the operation of diagnostic centers under regional medical institution alliances, access to new technologies or new products, construction services for digital specialty departments, medical cold chain logistics services, quality control services and supply chain services, all in-depth services for empowering demand and the long-term development of hospitals.Focus on "clinical demands" Joint innovation for diagnostic testing achieved remarkable resultsAdhering to the "clinical demands"-oriented service concept, the Group has built a series of high-tech platforms, including high-throughput sequencing, gene chip, high-sensitivity PCR, protein spectrometry, cytogenetics, digital remote pathology, and ultra-micro pathology. During the Reporting Period, the Group introduced nearly 800 new testing items and provided about 3,800 clinical testing items, and more than 10 million specimens were tested for the year. In terms of precision diagnosis and treatment, the Group carried out more than 500 precision diagnosis services using cutting-edge technologies such as high-throughput sequencing, and protein spectrometry, covering five medical fields including infectious diseases, reproductive genetics, solid tumors, blood diseases, and personalized medicine. During the Reporting Period, the Group focused on the construction and development of 58 new items in such fields including infection, tumor, rare genetic diseases and personalized medicine, providing medical institutions nationwide with a more comprehensive range of precision diagnosis solutions to drive the embrace and development of precision medicine. During the Reporting Period, revenue from special testing items increased significantly year-on-year, accounting for a larger percentage of the Group's overall revenue.The Group has a first-of-its-kind "joint innovation platform for diagnostic testing", which has played a vital role in expanding its business and boosting competitiveness of its products. Constantly exploring and putting ideas into practice, the Group and dozens of top medical institutions across the country have pursued joint innovation for diagnostic testing and successfully developed more than 10 testing products for different infection syndromes in various fields such as respiratory tract infections and central nervous system infections.Digital application of "AI + medical care" leads the industryThe Group has launched and continuously upgraded its top 10 digital "cloud" systems, covering core areas such as laboratory operations, sales management, human resources, staff training,and customer services. At the same time, it has integrated AI technology into its "cloud" systems to create a one-stop intelligent medical diagnostic solution covering from "sample collection" to "report delivery", which was comprehensively applied across its multi-technology platforms in medical laboratories, with the core concepts of "Internet+" and "precision diagnosis" to create a series of intelligent diagnostic platforms. In the Reporting Period, the Group's self-developed digital IT platform with full intellectual property rights - the remote pathology consultation platform - covered over 800 medical testing items, assisting nearly 300 medical institutions nationwide in enhancing their pathology diagnostic capabilities and benefiting more than 200 million patients in rural areas.Regarding the application of AI-assisted diagnosis, the Group adheres to the strategy of "introducing one item once it is mature" and closely follows industry development trends. It has introduced items such as pathological DNA polyploid AI-assisted diagnosis, cervical liquid-based cell AI-assisted diagnosis, and chromosome AI analysis, all proven effective and have greatly enhanced diagnostic efficiency. During the Reporting Period, the Group focused on the field of infectious diseases and developed its first infectious disease data product, the "Yunkang Respiratory Pathogen Detection Positivity Rate Analysis Report". The product officially obtained data product certification and was listed on the Guangzhou Data Exchange in January 2025, marking a milestone step for the Group in the field of compliant data transactions, effectively unlocking data value. Currently, having access to the DeepSeek large model, the Group aims to achieve comprehensive innovation in medical testing and diagnostics through inclusive technology, precision service and intelligent management.Collaborative and integrated development of "government, industry, academy, research, medicine, application" to facilitate industrial upgradeDuring the Year, the Group collaborated with various institutions to facilitate industrial upgrade based on a unique innovative industrial model, including:- Collaboration with The People's Government of Ouhai, Wenzhou City and Wenzhou Medical University's core areas in biomedical industry to promote construction of a number of key projects including a joint innovation and transformation platform, a public service platform, a medical big data research platform, a regional diagnostic sharing center and a training base for innovative talent, to the end of facilitating quick transformation of scientific research results for industrial applications;- Collaboration with The Zhangjiang Research Institute of Fudan University to jointly establish a "Collaborative Innovation and Transformation Center" to promote innovation and transformation of results of medical diagnostic technology application;- Collaboration with The Central University of Finance and Economics, Greater Bay Area Research Institute to jointly build an industry-education fusion talent cultivation highland and an industry aggregation and incubation platform.The strategy for sustainable development drives long-term valueWhile vigorously driving business development, Yunkang has consistently viewed sustainable development as a core strategy of the Group, committed to promoting the green transformation of the healthcare industry through innovative technologies and in-depth services. The Group engaged in environmental protection efforts such as energy conservation, emission reduction, and resource recycling in its operations, while also launched various charitable initiatives, including charitable clinical diagnostic activities, health checkup services for the well-being of the community, and health seminars, to give back to society by making use of its professional advantages. Looking ahead, Yunkang will continue to make progress in ESG and step up our efforts in such areas as environmental policy and management, Scope 3 emissions, climate governance, climate performance indicators, climate scenario analysis, carbon reduction targets, and net-zero emissions commitment, all of which will help us realize economic, environmental and social benefits.Future prospectsChina has continued to promote expansion and downward penetration of the country's high-quality medical resources, fostering a balanced regional layout and stepping up the construction of a hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system, conducive to establishing close-knit medical institution alliances. China's Laboratory Developed Testing methods (LDT) pilots have steady and notable progress, leading to market growth for precision medicine development. In addition, in-depth integration of AI technology with the healthcare industry will become an important driving force for fine industry segments to embark on digital intelligence transformation and upgrade. Looking ahead, Yunkang will continue to align with national policies, seize the latest industry development opportunities, and continue to strengthen clinical-empowered value, and constantly explore and deepen the two new "product innovation + model innovation" model with customers in mind and to ensure residents can better benefit from its medical achievements.Yunkang Group LimitedStock Code2325Yunkang Group is a leading medical operation service provider in China, which started to provide standardized medical diagnostic services to medical institutions at all levels as early as 2008. Leveraging its own professional diagnostic capabilities and the nationwide service network of integrated healthcare systems, Yunkang has gradually grown to become a medical operation service platform. Meanwhile, Yunkang is a medical operation service provider in China offering a full suite of diagnostic testing services which are diagnostic outsourcing services and diagnostic testing services for medical institution alliances. Yunkang provides diagnostic services through on-site diagnostic centers to collaborative hospitals in the integrated healthcare systems in China and assists them in improving their clinical diagnosis capabilities through co-developing diagnostic centers. As of today, Yunkang has successfully provided professional services to 430+ on-site diagnostic centers. As of December 31, 2024, the hospitals we collaborated with were located across 31 provinces and municipalities in China.