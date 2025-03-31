Lightweight Aggregates Market worth $15.52 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Lightweight Aggregates Market by Type (Expanded Clay, Fly Ash, Pumice, Diatomite, Perlite), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Infrastructure), And Region - Global Forecast to 2030", size is projected to grow from USD 13.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The lightweight aggregates market will grow due to increasing demand for sustainable materials. Governments are promoting green building practices and strict environmental regulations. This will promote the use of lightweight aggregates. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies are driving demand for lightweight aggregates. The growing preference for eco-friendly in residential, commercial, and industrial projects will further boost the market. Government investments in smart cities are expected to drive the demand for lightweight aggregates.

Pumice accounted for the fourth largest share in the global lightweight aggregates market

Pumice has lightweight properties and has excellent performance in construction applications. Pumice is used in concrete production which helps in reducing the weight of infrastructure. It is resistant to chemicals, and moisture, thus it is a preferred choice for construction projects. Many countries are encouraging the use of eco-friendly building materials, this will propel the demand for pumice. As urbanization and infrastructure development are growing the demand for pumice will remain strong.

By end-use industry, infrastructure accounts for the second-largest share of the lightweight aggregates market

Infrastructure applications are growing due to large-scale construction projects such as bridges, roads, and tunnels. They help in reducing the weight of concrete structures. This weight reduction is important for bridges and highways as it minimizes stress on the foundations. Governments worldwide are investing in infrastructure modernization which will increase the demand for lightweight aggregates. As urbanization and smart city development are growing, the demand for lightweight aggregates in infrastructure projects will increase.

Asia Pacific for the third largest share in the global lightweight aggregates market

Asia Pacific is the third-largest region because of rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. Countries like China, and India are investing in new roads and airports. The increasing demand for affordable housing and smart city projects in emerging economies is driving the use of lightweight aggregates in residential and commercial construction. Governments in the Asia Pacific are promoting eco-friendly building materials.

The report profiles key players such as Arcosa, Inc. (US), Boral Industries Inc. (Australia), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Leca International (Denmark), and Stalite Lightweight Aggregate (US).

