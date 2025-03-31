The seventh edition of the International Meeting on Pulmonary Hypertension Clinical Treatment (IMPAHCT), organized by the pharmaceutical company Ferrer, gathered over 150 experts in pulmonology and cardiology from more than 30 countries in Barcelona this past weekend. The event reaffirmed the clinical community's commitment to multidisciplinary and international collaboration to improve the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH), a serious condition affecting 1% of the population. PH is often accompanied by debilitating symptoms and an increased risk of mortality.

David Ferrando, Ferrer's Chief Marketing and Market Access Officer and Jorge Cuneo, Ferrer's Chief Medical Officer, at the IMPAHCT opening session.

Experts have outlined key priorities in addressing pulmonary hypertension. Claudia Valenzuela, pulmonologist at the Interstitial Lung Disease Unit of the Pulmonology Department at Hospital Universitario La Princesa in Madrid, emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach involving various healthcare professionals: "A multidisciplinary approach facilitates accurate diagnosis and timely management of patients. In the case of pulmonary hypertension, we also face the challenge of referring these patients to specialized centers so they can receive a correct diagnosis and comprehensive care."

Meanwhile, Roberto Badagliacca, professor at the Department of Cardiovascular and Respiratory Sciences at Sapienza University of Rome, highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, stating that "pulmonary hypertension is a degenerative disease, and the earlier it is diagnosed, the sooner specific treatment can begin."

David Ferrando, Chief Marketing Market Access Officer at Ferrer, commented, "With this seventh IMPAHCT, we reaffirm Ferrer's commitment to healthcare professionals in transforming the lives of those affected by pulmonary hypertension, as well as their families and caregivers. In line with our purpose of using business to fight for social justice, we work to provide transformative therapeutic solutions for rare or low-prevalence diseases."

Additionally, Jorge Cuneo, Chief Medical Officer at Ferrer, stated, "Through continuous training, research, and the exchange of best practices, we aim to drive innovative solutions that make a real difference in the treatment of such a complex and limiting disease. In this regard, collaboration with healthcare professionals is essential to improving daily clinical practice, ultimately resulting in a positive impact on patients."

The IMPAHCT has established itself as an internationally recognized event in the field of pulmonary hypertension, providing a space for knowledge exchange and updates on the latest therapeutic advances.

