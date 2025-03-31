Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market worth $13.86 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The plant breeding and CRISPR plants market is estimated at USD 8.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

Climate change is significantly shaping the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market by increasing the need for resilient crop varieties. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and the spread of pests are already reducing crop yields. According to a NASA study published in Nature Food, maize production could decline by 24% as early as 2030 under high greenhouse gas emissions. Similarly, an April 2024 report from Oxfam America highlights that shifting climate patterns are worsening droughts, leading to more frequent crop failures. Small-scale farmers, who produce a large share of the world's food, are among the most affected. These challenges are accelerating the adoption of advanced breeding techniques, including genome editing, to develop climate-resilient crops.

The cereals & grains segment within applications holds the largest share in the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market.

Staple crops such as wheat, rice, and corn are in high demand worldwide, especially in densely populated regions like Asia Pacific and Africa. Food security in these areas depends heavily on these crops. Advances in genome editing and molecular breeding have enabled the development of disease-resistant and nutrient-rich varieties. The active support of governments, especially in North America and Asia Pacific, for the production of high-yield cereals., further strengthening this segment.

The temperature & stress tolerance trait segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market during the forecasted period.

Global warming and extreme heat are increasingly affecting crop productivity. Scientists are using conventional breeding and genetic engineering to improve plants' ability to withstand high temperatures to address this. Scientific advancements in genome editing have enabled precise alterations in plant DNA to improve heat tolerance without compromising yield. Companies and research institutions are focusing on stress-tolerant traits to reduce climate-related losses. It is anticipated that the need for temperature-resilient crops will increase dramatically as heatwaves occur more frequently, especially in tropical and subtropical areas, which will spur investments in breeding technologies.

South America is expected to witness significant growth in the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market.

Argentina and Brazil are two of the region's top producers of genetically modified crops. They benefit from supportive regulations and large-scale commercial farming. The region is extremely vulnerable to extreme weather events, such as heatwaves and irregular rainfall, increasing the need for resilient crop varieties. Government policies promoting biotechnological advancements in plant breeding are helping expand the market. The growing use of genome editing in key crops such as soybeans and corn is also driving this growth.

The report profiles key players such as Bayer AG (Germany), KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Corteva (US), BASF (Germany), UPL (India), Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V. (Netherlands), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA. (Switzerland), Sanatech Seed Co.,Ltd. (Japan), and Pairwise (US).

