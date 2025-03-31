Dart Appraisal Partners With Corridor Capital to Accelerate Growth

Dart Appraisal, a nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that it has partnered with Corridor Capital to accelerate its growth plans. This strategic collaboration will reinforce Dart Appraisal's position as a frontrunner in the AMC marketplace, enabling the company to expand its services and reach.

Dart Appraisal Logo



"Partnering with Corridor allows us to continue on our growth trajectory while enhancing the services we provide to our customers," said Michael Dresden, CEO of Dart Appraisal. "With their support, we will accelerate our expansion across new geographies, product lines, and market segments."

Dresden further emphasized, "Over the past 32 years, we have experienced steady growth through both challenges and successes. We believe the time is right to take our efforts to the next level and chose to work with Corridor Capital because of their extensive track record accelerating the growth of companies like Dart Appraisal. One of the key considerations for me when choosing a partner was their commitment to our exceptional standards of customer care. Our Dart DNA is unchangeable; it's a core aspect that our customers truly appreciate. Corridor shares this belief in our culture and agility, and I want to emphasize that our people and systems will remain constant throughout this partnership. I am confident in our future and have personally invested in the company, ensuring brand continuity and a vested interest in Dart Appraisal's success. We are proud of all we've accomplished so far and are excited about the increased growth and innovation yet to come."

Craig Enenstein, CEO of Corridor Capital, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Dart Appraisal. Our focus is on allying with companies that have a strong market leadership position, a history of profitable growth and enduring customer relationships. Dart embodies all of these qualities, and we look forward to supporting their ambitious plans for the future."

About Dart Appraisal

Dart Appraisal is an independently owned, nationwide Appraisal Management Company (AMC) founded in 1993. The company has built a reputation of superior customer service combined with innovative technology to deliver accurate and timely residential and commercial appraisals. With a singular focus on appraisal management, Dart Appraisal has developed a direct relationship with both appraisers and clients. www.dartappraisal.com

About Corridor Capital

Corridor Capital, LLC is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that provides capital, operational support, and strategic guidance to lower middle-market business services companies in North America. Corridor manages committed funds on behalf of a diverse investor base, many of whom bring a deep understanding of and valuable relationships in the industries in which we invest. Corridor seeks to leverage its dedicated, experienced team of operating professionals and extensive network of executives, advisors, and investors to actively engage with and support its management partners to create sustainable and scalable infrastructure and to grow its portfolio companies. Learn more about Corridor Capital at www.corridorcapital.com

SOURCE: Dart Appraisal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire