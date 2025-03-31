2025 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market List Released by CEO Connection

Recognizing Women Who Influence Change, Innovation and Standards of Excellence in Mid-Market Companies

CEO Connection®, announced today the 2025 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market, recognizing outstanding women executives at mid-market companies with annual sales between $100 million and $3 billion.

2025 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market



Launched in 2015 as part of its commitment to promoting gender equality in the Mid-Market, the CEO Connection Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market list recognizes outstanding women in the U.S. based on their ability to influence change, innovation, and standards for excellence at their companies. They are evaluated by annual revenue, number of employees, first impression on social media and community involvement. They are influencers, innovators, and pioneers who are motivated to succeed and challenge others to do the same.

Here are the 2025 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market (in alphabetical order):

Shilpa Bahethi, CEO, Science Systems and Application

Mary Berner , President & CEO, Cumulus Media

Amber Venz Box, President and Co-Founder, LTK

Tacy Byham , CEO, Development Dimensions, Inc.

Teresa Elder , CEO, WOW!

Suzette Gordon, President & CEO, Sco Family of Services

Andrea ?Greenberg, ,President and CEO, MSG Networks Inc.

Yvonne Greenstreet, CEO Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc,

Lisa Hohman, CEO, Concordance Healthcare Solutions

Rose Hudson , President & CEO, Louisiana Lottery Corp.

Tina Lee , CEO, T & T Supermarket, Inc.

Patty Maysent , CEO, UC San Diego Health System

Ellen McClain , CEO & President, Year Up

Mary Powell , CEO, Sunrun

Julia Reidhead , President and Chairwoman, W.W. Norton & Company, Inc.

Paula Schneider , CEO, The Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation Inc.

Margi Shaw , CEO, Nitel

Michelle Stuntz , President, Consulting & Advisory Services, ARG Partners

Michele Sutton , CEO & President, North Oaks Health System

Carla VernÓn , CEO & Board Director, The Honest Company

Daniella Vitale , CEO, Salvatore Ferragamo

Melinda Whittington , CEO, La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Debbie Wilkerson , CEO & President, Great Kansas City Community Foundation

Jessica Word, CEO, Word & Brown Companies

More than business trailblazers, the 2024 honoree list includes dedicated philanthropists and community leaders. Beyond their success in the Boardroom, each of these women have a story to tell. To view the bios of all the winners, visit https://www.ceoconnection.com/influential-women/ .

"The women on the 2025 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market list have all demonstrated true leadership not only in their roles as a Mid-Market CEOs but also by thinking beyond the corporate walls to help improve lives and change the world," says Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection. "These truly remarkable people lead companies that are nimble, innovative, and focused on its people. They represent where innovation meets scale."

ABOUT CEO CONNECTION:

CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of Mid-Market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. Designed to provide you with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance your career, save you time, and make you money, CEOC connects you with the people you should meet, the resources you need, and solutions to the unique challenges you face! With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where the connections are made for you.

For more information, visit CEO Connection ( https://www.ceoconnection.com/ )

Contact Information

SOURCE: CEO Connection

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire