Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EEZC | ISIN: CA28617B6061 | Ticker-Symbol: 4EV0
Tradegate
27.03.25
21:16 Uhr
2,280 Euro
+0,080
+3,64 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1602,26013:55
2,1802,22012:56
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2025 13:02 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2024 Annual General Meeting held on March 28th, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, were approved. The six directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Raj Das Gupta, Dr. James Jacobs, Dr. Carolyn Hansson, Mr. Kartick Kumar, and Mr. Steven Berkenfeld were each elected as directors by over 97% of the votes cast for and less than 3% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

Percentage of
Votes For

Percentage of Votes
Withheld

Dr. Sankar Das Gupta

20,117,233

133,617

99.34%

0.66%

Dr. Carolyn Hansson

20,010,598

240,252

98.81%

1.19%

Dr. James K. Jacobs

20,185,600

65,250

99.68%

0.32%

Mr. Kartick Kumar

19,767,049

483,801

97.61%

2.39%

Mr. Steven Berkenfeld

20,012,770

238,080

98.82%

1.18%

Dr. Raj DasGupta

20,185,775

65,075

99.68%

0.32%

MNP LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) (TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy duty electric vehicles based on its Infinity Battery Technology Platform. This technology offers enhanced safety and industry leading battery longevity. The Company is also developing next generation solid state battery technology at its Labs division. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about Electrovaya, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.