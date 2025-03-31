Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2024 Annual General Meeting held on March 28th, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, were approved. The six directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Raj Das Gupta, Dr. James Jacobs, Dr. Carolyn Hansson, Mr. Kartick Kumar, and Mr. Steven Berkenfeld were each elected as directors by over 97% of the votes cast for and less than 3% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes
Votes
Percentage of
Percentage of Votes
Dr. Sankar Das Gupta
20,117,233
133,617
99.34%
0.66%
Dr. Carolyn Hansson
20,010,598
240,252
98.81%
1.19%
Dr. James K. Jacobs
20,185,600
65,250
99.68%
0.32%
Mr. Kartick Kumar
19,767,049
483,801
97.61%
2.39%
Mr. Steven Berkenfeld
20,012,770
238,080
98.82%
1.18%
Dr. Raj DasGupta
20,185,775
65,075
99.68%
0.32%
MNP LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.
Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Electrovaya Inc.
Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) (TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy duty electric vehicles based on its Infinity Battery Technology Platform. This technology offers enhanced safety and industry leading battery longevity. The Company is also developing next generation solid state battery technology at its Labs division. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about Electrovaya, please explore www.electrovaya.com.
SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire