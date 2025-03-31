Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2024 Annual General Meeting held on March 28th, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, were approved. The six directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Raj Das Gupta, Dr. James Jacobs, Dr. Carolyn Hansson, Mr. Kartick Kumar, and Mr. Steven Berkenfeld were each elected as directors by over 97% of the votes cast for and less than 3% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes

For Votes

Withheld Percentage of

Votes For Percentage of Votes

Withheld Dr. Sankar Das Gupta 20,117,233 133,617 99.34% 0.66% Dr. Carolyn Hansson 20,010,598 240,252 98.81% 1.19% Dr. James K. Jacobs 20,185,600 65,250 99.68% 0.32% Mr. Kartick Kumar 19,767,049 483,801 97.61% 2.39% Mr. Steven Berkenfeld 20,012,770 238,080 98.82% 1.18% Dr. Raj DasGupta 20,185,775 65,075 99.68% 0.32%

MNP LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) (TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy duty electric vehicles based on its Infinity Battery Technology Platform. This technology offers enhanced safety and industry leading battery longevity. The Company is also developing next generation solid state battery technology at its Labs division. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about Electrovaya, please explore www.electrovaya.com .

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire