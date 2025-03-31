On 21 and 22 May 2025, Upstream Festival returns, bringing together everything startups need to grow. More than 45 partners and a highly curated group of founders of startups and scale-ups, investors, corporates and policy makers from all over Europe will gather for this one common goal. The main location for the event is Rotterdam's pop music venue Annabel.

Together for a better world

The long-term goal of the startup festival is to help build a future proof economy by focusing on digitalization, carbon neutrality, zero waste and inclusivity. The main events will provide attendees with need-to-know information, while fostering a culture of networking. Next to the main event there is an impressive program of 35+ side events.

Loyal partners like the City of Rotterdam, Rabobank, the City of Delft and the City of Zoetermeer are the first to support the event again. Some of the confirmed investors include Volta Ventures, 4ImpactVC, Arches Capital, Innovation Quarter, Graduate Entrepreneur Fund and Smarter Ventures.

Confirmed speakers: Kiki Lauwers, Ida Tin, Elise de Reus and Clare Jones

There will be many internationally recognized speakers attending the two-day Upstream Festival, sharing their expertise on building a resilient society. Kiki Lauwers, CEO of deeptech scale-up Thorizon, has over 15 years of experience in technology strategy and scale-up management. Ida Tin from Denmark, founder of Clue, is a pioneer in the field of femtech. She will take a deep dive in how the tech industry increasingly shapes our most personal experiences, specifically of women.

Other resounding names on the speakerlist are Clare Jones CEO of Polarsteps, Elise de Reus co-founder of Cradle and Deniz Wiedhaup CEO of Yoni.

About Upstream Festival

Founded in 2020, Upstream Festival has rapidly become one of the leading community-driven startup events. Every year, they bring together a highly curated group of more than 2,000 founders, investors, and change makers, united by one goal: creating companies that shape a better world. At Upstream, startups and scale-ups find the connections, inspiration, and resources they need to thrive. With an impressive main program and 35+ side events, it's two days packed with everything a startup needs for growth. Join us May 21 22, 2025, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Tickets are available at www.upstreamfestival.com/tickets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250331826703/en/

Contacts:

Contact for the press:

Ineke Tiesinga

upstream@enserio.nl

+31 6 384 399 94