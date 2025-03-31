Vertical joins BETA Technologies, Archer Aviation, and much of the industry in adopting the Combined Charging Standard (CCS), as endorsed by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA).

Interoperable charging will lower costs, simplify infrastructure, and accelerate commercial eVTOL deployment.

Vertical has purchased two of BETA's chargers for evaluation as it adopts CCS.

Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today announces it will adopt the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) for the VX4, joining BETA Technologies and Archer Aviation in driving a universal, fast-charging system for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

This announcement marks a significant step towards a global, industry-wide charging infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration for OEMs, operators, and infrastructure providers while reducing costs and accelerating the adoption of electric aviation.

The CCS fast-charging standard will allow Vertical's VX4 to achieve fast turnaround times, including rapid battery charging and conditioning for shuttle operations. Vertical's adoption of CCS will enable Vertical immediate interoperability with all CCS chargers of this standard, including BETA's growing network.

Today's announcement aligns with the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) call for standardized charging systems, essential for scaling and commercializing electric aviation, as outlined in its paper, "Interoperability of Electric Charging Infrastructure."

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said: "With certification efforts with five aviation authorities and customers across four continents, Vertical, together with BETA and Archer, choosing this standard means the industry has decided. Standardizing charging infrastructure is a crucial step in making electric aviation commercially viable. By adopting the CCS, we're ensuring that VX4 can integrate seamlessly into a shared charging network, which is great news for our customers and reinforces our commitment to delivering a scalable eVTOL ecosystem."

Chip Palombini, BETA's Charge Production Lead, said: "The true unlock of the next generation of aviation won't come just from novel aircraft, it's about a robust interoperable charging infrastructure that can support all manufacturers. We are building a foundation that will allow eVTOLs to operate and scale safely, reliably, and efficiently across the globe, and Vertical Aerospace shares that vision."

David Dunning, Director of Global Innovation Policy, General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), said: "A unified charging standard is important as it would assist in reducing costs, streamlining operations and accelerating adoption of electric aircraft, which benefits manufacturers, operators, infrastructure operators and passengers alike."

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner and quieter way to travel. Vertical's VX4 is a piloted, four passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical combines partnering with leading aerospace companies, including GKN, Honeywell and Leonardo, with developing its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of the VX4, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Japan Airlines, GOL and Bristow. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, the epicentre of the UK's aerospace industry, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top tier automotive and aerospace companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM and Leonardo. Together they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding expected turnaround times and charging capabilities for the VX4 and its batteries, implementation of infrastructure required to support the eVTOL industry, the adoption of a uniform charging standard, the design and manufacture of the VX4, the features and capabilities of the VX4, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including the building and testing of our prototype aircrafts on timelines projected, completion of the piloted test programme phases, selection of suppliers, certification and the commercialization of the VX4 and our ability to achieve regulatory certification of our aircraft product on any particular timeline or at all, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

