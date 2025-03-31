Anzeige
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOA-Notice of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOA-Notice of AGM 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOA-Notice of AGM 
31-March-2025 / 12:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Notice of AGM 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
 
Dublin and London | 31 March 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest 
independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe, announces that the Notice of the 
2025 Annual General Meeting (the "Notice") is available from today on the Company's website, and may be viewed and 
downloaded online at: 
 
AGM | Dalata 
 
The Notice has been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available 
for inspection at; 
 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
The Notice will be posted today to shareholders who have elected to receive it by post. 
 
The AGM will be held at the Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, D04 P3C3 on 30 April 2025 at 
11.30 am. Shareholders are welcome to attend in person. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Contacts 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Sean McKeon,      Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 55 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 11,990 rooms and pipeline of 1,624 rooms further in excellent locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380707 
EQS News ID:  2109200 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2109200&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2025 07:26 ET (11:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
