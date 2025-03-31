INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show South Announces Keynote Speakers Covering the Battery Belt, Energy Storage and Market Disruptions

The Battery Show South and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo South, the region's leading event for battery manufacturing and electric vehicle technology, today announces its keynote speakers for the inaugural event taking place April 16-17, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center. Attendees will hear from industry experts including Cristina Paredes, Executive Director of SC Nexus for Advanced Resilient Energy, and Christian Hofer, Vice President of Market Operations at Key Capture Energy (KCE) on the developments and trends shaping the economics and energy sector in the Battery Belt and beyond.

Paredes will deliver "Economic Opportunities in the South," examining South Carolina's role in advancing technological innovations, scientific breakthroughs and business efficiency. The keynote will explore how the state's collaborative efforts and investment in emerging technologies are driving economic expansion and strengthening its position in the evolving energy landscape.

The following day, Hofer will take the stage to present "Lessons Learned from Operating in US Markets," providing perspective and expertise from one of the country's leading owner-operators of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), with over 600MW operating across 14 projects. The keynote will address how markets and utilities can be best prepared to embrace BESS in the years ahead, operating challenges in the Elective Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market, major hurdles operators face today and key pitfalls to avoid.

"The Battery Show South 2025 is set to bring together engineers, business leaders and top industry professionals to explore the latest trends and advancements in energy storage, EV batteries and regional supply chain expansion," says John Lewinski, Vice President, Informa Markets Engineering. "With the Southeast emerging as a leading hub for EV and battery manufacturing, the event will serve as a crucial platform for knowledge sharing, business development and strategic partnerships."

"The commitment to build, or to host, a major battery production or energy storage facility in an optimal location is never done lightly. These keynotes promise a deep dive into both sides of the challenge," says Michael Anderson, Editor-in-Chief, Battery Technology. "Executive Director Paredes can offer insight into navigating the Battery Belt's particular advantages and requirements while KCE's Hofer can share the perspective of a major energy storage company's requirements. Both keynotes will underline the value of bringing electrification forward in this region."

To learn more about the firsthand insights from leading experts and be part of the conversations driving the next generation of energy innovation, register here: thebatteryshowsouth.com.

