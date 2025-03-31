Auto-Graphics, Inc.: Library Management and Resource Sharing Software Leader Auto-Graphics Inc. has been Acquired by Soutron Global

FONTANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / Agent Information Software (AIFS), the parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc., the pioneer of State Interlibrary Loan (ILL) software systems, announced today that it has been acquired by Soutron Global, an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management and preservation solutions.

The transaction is valued at $12.0 million with proceeds of $10.4 million paid at the close of the transaction and $1.6 million held in escrow and reserve for a potential payment 18 months from the transaction date. This represents a total price per share of $2.34, which is a 111% premium to the closing price as of March 27, 2025, of which, up to $0.35 will be paid in 18 months.

"I am very excited about the future of Auto-Graphics with our new partner Soutron Global", said Paul Cope, President of Auto-Graphics. "After 51 years of working at A-G, a company founded by my grandfather 75 years ago, it was time for me to pass on the reins. Soutron Global is combining the management of the companies to make us stronger, and I am sure they will bring fresh ideas to the combined company. I know the Auto-Graphics team will continue the work to facilitate the lending of library books, digital assets and other resources available to millions of library goers. I have had the pleasure of meeting great customers and working with a staff that are like family. I look forward to watching the next evolution of the company".

"I am incredibly proud that Auto-Graphics, a true pioneer in library management and resource sharing, has chosen Soutron Global as its partner for the future. Auto-Graphics' legacy of innovation and excellence in library automation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative information management solutions. Their joining forces with Soutron Global is a natural fit, and we are excited to build upon Auto-Graphics' strong foundation and impressive legacy," states Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global. "With the support, resources, and expertise of Bloom Equity Partners and Atlasview Equity Partners, Soutron Global is well-positioned to expand our capabilities, continue to advance innovation in the industry and drive even greater value for our clients."

Auto-Graphics solutions include SHAREit, the leading statewide Inter-library loan system, VERSO Integrated Library System that helps Libraries manage their resources and workflow, and MONTAGE, a cloud based digital collections solution.

About Auto-Graphics Inc.

Auto-Graphics, Inc. has been an industry leader in library management and resource sharing software for over 50 years. Auto-Graphics was the first to provide Cloud-based library resource sharing solutions. The company's fully integrated suite of library software products is used in over 6,000 state-wide public and academic libraries throughout North America.

About Soutron Global, Inc.

Soutron Global is an internationally recognized SaaS provider of transformative information management and preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs. Backed by decades of experience, award-winning leadership and a commitment to innovation, we empower organizations of all types to transform how they organize, access, preserve and deliver their collection assets. From library holdings and proprietary knowledge to cultural artifacts and archival assets, Soutron Global solutions enhance access, preservation and findability. Dedicated to exceeding client expectations, we embrace new challenges and consider our clients' success to be our success.

Telegraph Hill Advisors, a boutique investment bank based in San Francisco that provides merger and acquisition, capital raising, and financial advisory services to emerging growth technology companies was the M&A advisor to Auto-Graphics Inc. on the sale transaction. Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP, Sherman Oaks, CA served as legal counsel to Auto-Graphics, and Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy, Santa Barbara, CA served as legal counsel to Soutron Global.

Media Contact: Albert Flores

Auto-Graphics, Inc.

(909) 568 4469

abf@auto-graphics.com

SOURCE: Auto-Graphics, Inc.

