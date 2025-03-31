Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - In this federal election, construction will no longer be ignored. That's why Canada's construction industry has launched the Construction for Canadians campaign, supported by 57 national, provincial, and regional construction associations from coast to coast.

"A strong construction industry is the key to a strong Canada," said Rodrigue Gilbert, President of the Canadian Construction Association (CCA). "To support long-term growth, the next federal government must make the necessary and overdue investments in trade-enabling infrastructure, workforce development, and modernized procurement."

Construction affects every Canadian. It shapes Canada's physical landscape, grows our economy, connects communities, and plays a critical role in building a prosperous and resilient country. But underinvestment, workforce challenges, and outdated policies, combined with Donald Trump's threats and tariffs, are barriers to the growth Canadians need. To set Canada up for success, the next federal government must commit to supporting construction.

"The stakes are high - without strategic investment, Canada risks falling further behind," added Gilbert. "We need bold action to ensure our industry has the resources, talent, and opportunities to keep building a strong economy and communities where Canadians can thrive."

Canada's economy runs on construction. With over 1.6 million workers and $151 billion in economic impact, this industry is the foundation of our future. Learn more about Construction for Canadians at construction4cdns.ca. Canadians can help spread the word by sharing construction4cdns on social media and sending a letter to their riding candidates at https://construction4cdns.ca/get-involved/

-30-

About the Canadian Construction Association: CCA represents more than 18,000 member firms drawn from 57 local and provincial integrated partner associations across Canada. CCA gives voice to the public policy, legal and standards development goals of contractors, suppliers and allied business professionals working in, or with, Canada's institutional, commercial, industrial, civil and multi-residential construction industry.

The construction sector is one of Canada's largest employers and a major contributor to the country's economic success. The industry, 99.6 per cent of which is made up of small and medium enterprises, employs more than 1.6 million Canadians and contributes 7.5 per cent of Canada's Gross Domestic Product.

