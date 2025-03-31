Mibet has released new floaters for PV systems deployed in deep water. The G4M system, already installed in Indonesia on a body of water with a depth of 60 meters, allows the solar panels to be tilted at 5 degrees to 15 degrees. Chinese PV mounting system supplier Mibet has unveiled a new mounting system for floating solar projects in deep-water environments. The MRac Floating PV Mounting System G4M is constructed from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and zinc-aluminum-magnesium (Zn-Al-Mg) coated steel. The company said it has already tested the system in a 326 kW floating PV array in collaboration ...

