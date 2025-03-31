ExaGrid nominated in 8 Categories for annual industry awards

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock and the only non-network-facing tiered air gap with delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that it has been nominated in eight categories for the annual Network Computing Awards.

ExaGrid has become a finalist in the following categories:

Data Protection Product of the Year

The Return On Investment Award

Air-gapped Ransomware Recovery Product of the Year

Storage Product of the Year

Hardware Product of the Year

Product of the Year

Company of the Year

Additionally, ExaGrid is nominated for the "Bench Tested Product of the Year" award determined by judges after an independent product review, for its S3 Object Storage, with Object Locking for immutability and ransomware recovery, for Veeam.

Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on May 12, 2025. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on May 22, 2025.

"ExaGrid continues to innovate its Tiered Backup Storage solution to offer the most comprehensive security and ransomware recovery, the best backup and restore performance, adaptive deduplication for storage savings, as well as a scale-out solution that 'just works' and provides value to our customers; and the categories that we have been nominated in reflect that," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We are honored to be nominated for the Network Computing Awards 2025, and we look forward to the awards ceremony in May."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

