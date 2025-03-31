AdMeTech Foundation: Advocacy Organization, Governor Healey, Lawmakers and Medical Experts Recognize Prostate Cancer as a Public Health Priority and Leading Healthcare Disparity

Governor issued Proclamation for the Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Awareness Day

On Thursday March 27th, the AdMeTech Foundation in cooperation with the Prostate Cancer Action Council , Governor Healey, and legislative leaders, teamed up with medical experts, advocates, and prostate cancer survivors and their families, to hold the 16 th Annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Day , with the mission to expand a Massachusetts model of national leadership in education and research.

Prostate cancer is the most common major malignancy in men affecting 1 in 8 American men during their lifetime. While curable when detected early, prostate cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in Massachusetts men, and a leading health disparity. Black men are twice as likely to be diagnosed with, and to die from, prostate cancer than White men.

The AdMeTech Foundation's public awareness, medical education and research programs are integrated with the Prostate Cancer Resource (PCR) Project to improve patient care for all men and reduce health disparities in Black men. The PCR Project team expedites access to leading clinical experts, and advocates for Massachusetts men during every step of their prostate health journey - before and after screening, biopsy and treatment. The PCR Project works with physicians in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Mass General Brigham, and University of Massachusetts to ensure the cutting-edge options in preventing, finding, and treating prostate cancer.

Recognizing the importance of these programs and public education, Governor Maura Healey declared March 27, 2025 to be Prostate Cancer Awareness Day in Massachusetts.

"Every year, thousands of men in Massachusetts are diagnosed with prostate cancer, and tragically, hundreds of them will lose their lives. We know this disease is curable when it's detected early, which is why Massachusetts leads in bringing cutting-edge, evidence-based strategies for screening, diagnosis and treatment to the rest of the world," said Governor Healey. "Spreading awareness is essential as well, and we're grateful for the work of the AdMeTech Foundation and Prostate Cancer Action Council to bring people together each year to advocate for education, screenings, treatments and cures."

Ken Reeves had his own journey with prostate cancer and joined AdMeTech's PCR Program to get help. He is the President of the Cambridge NAACP and the former Mayor of Cambridge.

"Prostate cancer is a public health crisis for Black men, yet access to early detection and top-tier medical care remains far too limited," said Reeves. "Despite spending decades advocating for Black men's health, graduating from Harvard, teaching at MIT, and working alongside some of the brightest minds in medicine, I found navigating my own diagnosis overwhelmingly difficult-like trying to chart a course without a map. If it was this hard for me, how impossible must it be for those without the same resources? AdMeTech was my guide, connecting me with specialists at the forefront of advanced treatment. I truly believe this program saved my life, and its work continues to be a game-changer in making early detection and preventive care accessible."

Several event participants, including lawmakers, spoke about their own personal prostate cancer journeys as well as the experiences of those they love, and the important role AdMeTech played in helping them access the highest quality of care. Attendees learned about the recent advances in prevention, diagnosis and treatment, including the importance of early detection, understanding prostate cancer risks, and available resources. This knowledge empowers men to take charge of their health, talk to their doctors, and make fully informed choices.

"On behalf of the AdMeTech Foundation and Prostate Cancer Action Council, I would like to thank Governor Healey for recognizing our 16th annual event as Massachusetts Prostate Cancer Awareness Day. This event has brought together leaders of the state's Administration and legislature with medical experts and advocates, and facilitated the first-in-the-nation recognition of prostate cancer as a public health priority, central issue in men's health, and a leading health disparity in Black men," said Dr. Faina Shtern, President of the AdMeTech Foundation. "Our joint work has been widely recognized on national and global levels for advancing public awareness, advocacy, medical education and research that are critical for advancing patient care and reducing health inequalities."

More than 350 people participated in this event.

Background:

AdMeTech Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, based in Boston, MA, established the Manogram® Project, providing national and international leadership for groundbreaking programs in research, education, awareness and advocacy. These programs have been expediting advancement and implementation of precision, individualized approaches to screening, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer in all men, and reducing health disparities in Black men ( www.admetech.org ).

