Astorg, a leading pan-European private equity firm, today announced the launch of Nexpring Health ("the company"), a global MedTech company dedicated to Assisted Reproductive Technology ("ART"). Nexpring Health emerges from Astorg's strategic acquisitions of Hamilton Thorne, Cook Medical's Reproductive Health business, and the soon-to-be-closed acquisition of FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific's Medical Media Business. By combining these three businesses under a common brand identity and integrated offering, Astorg establishes Nexpring Health as a global leader in ART and a trusted partner to embryologists and reproductive medicine practitioners. As part of this new chapter, the company also announced its board of directors, including the appointment of Thomas Axelsson as Non-Executive Chairman

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250331302352/en/

Leveraging 40 years of reproductive medicine expertise, Nexpring Health is combining industry leaders into one global force dedicated to advancing fertility care. The company offers one of the most comprehensive ART solutions portfolios in the industry, designed to empower embryologists, clinicians and fertility clinics worldwide, optimize outcomes, and ensure consistent, high-quality results. As Nexpring Health enters this next phase of growth, the company remains committed to a focused strategy that includes enhancing service capabilities, streamlining laboratory and clinic workflows, and accelerating global reach all while maintaining hands-on, specialized support for ART professionals.

Nexpring Health's commitment to operational continuity remains unwavering. Customers can continue to expect the same high-quality products, expert support, and seamless ordering processes they trust. At the same time, driving meaningful innovation, introducing new solutions that simplify the complex and help clinics achieve consistent, confident outcomes in every cycle.

Astorg and Nexpring Health's leadership team, led by Chief Executive Officer, Wil Boren, will continue working in close partnership to support embryologists and fertility clinics worldwide ensuring that every embryo, every procedure, every cycle counts.

Wil Boren, Chief Executive Officer of Nexpring Health, commented "We firmly believe that the greatest impact on patient outcomes comes from empowering the professionals at the heart of fertility clinics embryologists and clinicians. Our approach is deeply collaborative, working closely with these experts to understand their daily challenges and develop solutions that enhance their capabilities.

With Astorg's support, Nexpring Health is uniting decades of innovation and expertise to serve a vision and purpose: to remove complexity and create a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions that addresses the full spectrum of professionals' needs. Every advancement we make is designed with the fertility clinic workflow at the center of our approach. That's what sets Nexpring Health apart."

Boren is recognized in the MedTech industry for his strategic leadership and deep commitment to understanding the clinical environment. He brings extensive experience in healthcare innovation and a proven track record of building customer-centric organizations, working hands on with embryologists and fertility clinics.

Judith Charpentier, Co-Head of Flagship Fund and Head of Healthcare at Astorg, added: "Nexpring Health is the result of a bold, creative investment strategy and a strong shared vision with Wil built on Astorg's deep expertise in MedTech and long-term partnership mindset.

Our ambition is clear: work alongside a talented team with the expertise, purpose, and momentum to advance reproductive health. As a long-term partner to Nexpring Health, we are committed to supporting its growth journey and helping deliver meaningful impact for professionals and patients around the world."

As part of this new chapter in Nexpring Health's journey, the company has appointed Thomas Axelsson as Non-executive Chairman, and John Enneking and Vivid Sehgal will join the Board of Directors.

Thomas Axelsson brings extensive leadership experience in the IVF industry, having served as CEO Vitrolife for over a decade, as well as holding board roles at companies such as Medivir and Medcap. John Enneking has more than 20 years of experience in medical device manufacturing, with leadership positions at Cook Medical and Zimmer Biomet. Vivid Sehgal brings over 30 years of financial and operational expertise, with past leadership roles at LGC, Delphi Technologies Plc, LivaNova Plc, Allergan, Gillette, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

This board will provide expertise in shaping Nexpring Health's growth strategy and accelerating innovation across its portfolio of ART solutions.

Olivier Lieven, Partner, and Tobias Nordblom, Managing Director, at Astorg, concluded: "We are proud to partner with the management team, employees and board of directors to launch Nexpring Health, a company with the scale, expertise, and distinctive product portfolio to serve the evolving needs of fertility professionals around the world. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Nexpring Health, building on a strong foundation and a uniquely positioned platform to support embryologist, clinicians and fertility clinics providing high-quality solutions and trusted service, and ultimately helping advance reproductive care."

About Astorg

Astorg is a leading pan-European private equity firm with over €23 billion of assets under management. Astorg works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market leading global companies headquartered in Europe or the US, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance and capital they need to achieve their growth goals. Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective and a lean decision-making body. Astorg has significant expertise in the healthcare industry with €6.5bn invested in the sector to date. Astorg invests in global B2B niche Healthcare leaders, its most recent investments include hg Medical, CordenPharma, OPEN Health, Avania, Cytel, and Clario. Astorg also has valuable industry expertise in software and technology, business services and technology-based industrial companies. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt, and Milan.

For more information about Astorg: www.astorg.com Follow Astorg on LinkedIn.

About Nexpring Health

Nexpring Health is a leading global ART solutions partner, uniting industry leaders into one powerful force dedicated to advancing fertility care. With a commitment to redefining the future of ART, Nexpring Health delivers high-quality, comprehensive solutions designed to simplify complexity, reduce variability, and drive consistent, confident outcomes in every cycle. Guided by the core pillars of Service, Quality, Trust, and Advancement, Nexpring Health ensures that embryologists, clinicians, and fertility clinics have the support and innovative tools they need-when they need them. By standing with ART professionals at every critical moment, Nexpring Health empowers them to focus on what matters most, because every embryo, every procedure, and every cycle counts.

For more information about Nexpring Health, visit www.nexpringhealth.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250331302352/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS

Astorg

Samia Hadj, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +33 7 88 34 43 99 shadj@astorg.com



Astorg PR Consultants

Prosek Partners, pro-astorg@prosek.com (UK)

Steele Holt, astorg@steeleandholt.com (France)



Nexpring Health

Natalie Lesieur-Molak, Sr. Director, Marketing

Tel: +1 603.396.4953 nlesieur@hamiltonthorne.com