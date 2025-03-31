The Chinese group announced the new TCL SunPower Global unit will operate mostly in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, selling SunPower-branded solar energy solutions alongside TCL's own solar products. TCL Technology Group Corp announced today the launch of its new TCL SunPower Global energy business unit. The move follows the acquisition of a majority stake in Singapore-based solar module manufacturer Maxeon, which holds the patent related to Sunpower's interdigitated back-contact (IBC) and other solar module technologies, by TCL's unit TCL-TZE. The new unit, however, will operate independently ...

