Collective Audience's CA Europe Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Collective Audience, Inc. (OTC PINK:CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media for the open web, announced that Collective Audience Europe (CA Europe), its new division focused on serving media partners, publishers, advertisers and brands across Europe, had strengthened its senior leadership with key new appointments.

Jean-Michel Lopes has been appointed Europe chief revenue officer (CRO).

François Boisson has been appointed as sales manager.

Romain Cauchois was promoted from Global Supply to managing director of Europe.

Lopes brings to the new position more than 20 years of experience and accomplishment at disruptive, high growth media companies. His expertise in scaling revenue and driving impactful advertising strategies is expected to play an instrumental role as the company continues to expand its reach across Europe.

Lopes previously held senior leadership positions at prominent Adtech and digital media companies, including Powerspace, Mediego, Ooreka, Libération, Metro International, and 20 Minutes, where he helped shape cutting-edge advertising solutions and drive strong revenue growth. For Collective Audience, he will focus on accelerating its regional expansion and enhancing the company's innovative conversational and attention-driven advertising formats.

Boisson joins CA Europe with an extensive background in sales advertising and digital services, having previously served as business manager of B2DIGIT, a leading IT services company specializing in IT consulting, product management, and new technologies. He brings valuable insights and a fresh perspective to the team and will help further strengthen the company's strategic growth and innovation in the Open Web space.

"As the advertising industry rapidly evolves, Collective Audience Europe is committed to staying ahead of the curve by expanding its team with talented leaders who bring unique expertise to the table," stated Collective Audience CEO, Peter Bordes. "These appointments underscore our dedication to innovation, client success, and redefining the future of the Open Web."

Commented Lopes: "We are entering a new era in the advertising world where authenticity and high-impact engagement matter more than ever. Joining Collective Audience Europe at this exciting time represents a unique opportunity to contribute to the future of Open Web advertising. I'm looking forward to working with the team to help brands and publishers unlock new monetization opportunities and achieve next-level audience engagement."

In Cauchois new role as managing director of Europe, he will be responsible for overseeing the division's operations across the European market, driving growth, and furthering its leadership in the Open Web. Cauchois originally joined Collective Audience along with its acquisition of BeOp's award-winning conversational AdTech platform last August.

"Romain's extensive experience and deep understanding of the business have been integral to the successful launch of CA Europe," noted Bordes. "His promotion to this important position demonstrates our great confidence in his leadership and vision as we continue to scale and deliver our industry-leading AdTech solutions to the European market."

"As the result of these key appointments, CA Europe is able to further strengthen its position as a leader in the open web advertising space," added Bordes. "These team leaders will work together to push the boundaries of programmatic, brand engagement, and monetization strategies, creating dynamic and meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. They will help us realize our vision of a global data-driven ecosystem."

As CA Europe continues to grow, Bordes says the focus will remain on creating authentic, privacy-first experiences that provide high impact and long-term value for brands, publishers, and users alike: "With our new stronger and more capable team in place, Collective Audience is well-positioned to lead the next phase of innovation for the Open Web."

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem for the open web that eliminates many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers.

The Collective Audience platform delivers long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience's platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the company's future financial performance, as well as the company's strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Collective Audience and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Collective Audience. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Collective Audience's ability to keep current in its SEC reporting and managing its internal controls over financial reporting; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the company; the overall level of consumer demand for Collective Audience's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of Collective Audience's customers; Collective Audience's ability to implement their business strategy; the ability to successfully integrate DSL Digital and BeOp into Collective Audience's operations; changes in governmental regulation, Collective Audience's exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to Collective Audience's business, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; Collective Audience's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, Collective Audience's information systems; changes in tax laws and liabilities, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. More information on potential factors that could affect Collective Audience's financial results is included from time to time in Collective Audience's public reports filed with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Collective Audience's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Collective Audience presently knows, or that Collective Audience currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Collective Audience's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Collective Audience anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Collective Audience may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Collective Audience specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Collective Audience's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

