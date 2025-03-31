Anzeige
WKN: A0BM01 | ISIN: US7462283034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
28.03.25
19:29 Uhr
10,750 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PURE CYCLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PURE CYCLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2025 14:38 Uhr
101 Leser
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Dates for Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation

Finanznachrichten News

DENVER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) will release financial results for the three and six months ended February 28, 2025, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, and hold an earnings presentation on Thursday, April 10, 2025, to discuss the results. For an interactive experience, including the ability to ask questions and view the slide presentation, please register and join the event via the link below. See below for event details.

PCYO Q2- 2025 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

When:

8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on April 10, 2025

Event link:

https://www.purecyclewater.com/Q22025

Call in number:

872-240-8702 (access code: 194540545#)

Replay:

https://www.purecyclewater.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to grow and strengthen its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complements the other. At our core, we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information, including our recent press releases and SEC filings, is available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Marc Spezialy, at 303-292-3456 or info@purecyclewater.com.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation



