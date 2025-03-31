Endurance Federal Credit Union Selects Scienaptic AI to Elevate Inclusive Lending

Credit union aims to expand access, speed up approvals, and personalize lending using Scienaptic's AI

Scienaptic AI, a leading provider of AI-powered credit decisioning platforms, announced today that Endurance Federal Credit Union, based in Duncan, Oklahoma, has selected its platform to enhance credit decisioning, expand credit access, and deepen member relationships. By leveraging Scienaptic's AI technology, Endurance FCU aims to make faster, fairer, and more personalized lending decisions that align with its mission of lifelong financial well-being for members.

Chartered in 1960 to serve Halliburton and other oilfield and industrial workers, Endurance FCU has grown from its roots in Duncan to a modern, community-minded credit union with members across Oklahoma and beyond. With over 5,000 shared service centers nationwide and a steadfast commitment to stability, respect, and innovation, the credit union is focused on delivering trusted financial services that support every stage of a member's journey.

"At Endurance FCU, we are committed to enhancing our operational efficiency and elevating our member service," said Chris Bower, President and CEO of Endurance Federal Credit Union. "To achieve this, we recognized the need for a more advanced AI-powered decisioning engine that goes beyond traditional credit indicators. Scienaptic's AI platform enables us to make faster, more informed lending decisions, allowing us to serve our members more effectively."

"We're excited to welcome Endurance Federal Credit Union to our growing family of forward-thinking credit unions," said Patrick McElhenie, Chief Growth Officer at Scienaptic AI. "Their commitment to people-first service and community impact reflects exactly why we built this platform - to help institutions like Endurance FCU harness the power of AI to lend deeper, faster, and more inclusively. We're proud to support them as they continue evolving their credit strategies to meet the needs of today's members."

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers-including underbanked and underserved individuals-and say "yes" more often without increasing risk.

In September 2024, Scienaptic's Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI-driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 10 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic's deep commitment to the core principle of "people helping people."

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic's credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.3 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

