Macrium Software Launches New Partner Program on World Backup Day

MANCHESTER, England, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Macrium Software, a leader in backup, recovery, and deployment solutions, marks World Backup Day by announcing the launch of its new Macrium Partner Program (MAPP). Building on Macrium's established partner network, which includes partners such as Prianto, Rain Networks, and GHA Technologies, the Macrium Partner Program (MAPP) represents the company's next step in creating a focused approach to supporting partners worldwide.

What exactly is the Macrium Partner Program?

At its core, MAPP introduces a tiered system designed to support partners at every stage of their growth journey, with resources that evolve as their business expands. Designed directly from partner feedback, the program creates clear pathways for collaboration while helping partners develop their Macrium expertise and build sustainable revenue streams.

Partners gain access to:

Specialized Training & Accreditation: Courses designed specifically to build both technical expertise and sales proficiency

Tailored Marketing Materials: Customizable resources that partners can use to communicate Macrium's value to their own customers

Enhanced Support Channels: Direct access to dedicated account management and priority technical assistance

Streamlined Processes: Straightforward guidelines and processes that make working with Macrium predictable and efficient, including Smartreview, a new renewal system.

What does this mean for Macrium partners?

For partners, this means having the right tools at the right time, while also being armed with the knowledge they need to succeed. Whether it's technical documentation, marketing materials that speak to real business challenges, or direct access to Macrium experts when needed, the program equips partners to serve their customers better.

"At Macrium, partnership isn't just a program - it's how we do business," said Simon Noble, VP of Global Channel at Macrium Software. "We've built this program to give our partners the tools and support they need to succeed."

This approach helps partners focus more on growing their business and less on figuring out how to position and support Macrium products. The result? More satisfied customers, stronger partnerships, and backup solutions that consistently deliver on their promises.

To learn more about the Macrium Partner Program contact partners@macrium.com

About Macrium Software

Macrium Software provides comprehensive backup, recovery, and deployment solutions designed to minimize downtime and achieve business resilience. Trusted by organizations across diverse sectors - from OEMs and mission-critical manufacturing to education and healthcare - Macrium delivers reliable technology that keeps businesses running when it matters most.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macrium-software-launches-new-partner-program-on-world-backup-day-302415623.html