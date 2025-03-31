One Transform, Inc. Partners with Intellectual Discovery

One Transform, Inc. (OTI), the AI-powered leader in patent infringement, has announced a new partnership with Intellectual Discovery (ID), a premier global IP investment and advisory firm. Through this partnership, ID will serve as an official distribution partner for OTI's platform in South Korea, expanding its global footprint and bringing its transformative AI technology to IP professionals and organizations in Asia.

"Partnering with Intellectual Discovery is a natural next step as we scale," said Pouya Taaghol, PhD, CEO of One Transform, Inc. "Their network and expertise in the IP space will fast-track the delivery of our AI platform to innovators seeking to unlock licensing and acquisition opportunities."

OTI's platform combines deep learning, generative AI, and predictive analytics to help companies identify infringement risks, licensing prospects, and patent acquisition targets - turning IP portfolios into profit centers at record speed.

"We're excited to introduce One Transform's cutting-edge technology to our clients," said Eastone DS Bae, Executive Vice President of Intellectual Discovery. "This partnership will help organizations across Korea tap into hidden value across their IP assets."

The alliance strengthens both firms' commitment to helping businesses transform intellectual property from a cost center to a profit center.

About One Transform, Inc.

Based in San Jose, CA, One Transform, Inc. delivers AI-driven solutions that supercharge patent monetization and IP portfolio management. https://onetransform.ai/

About Intellectual Discovery

Intellectual Discovery is a global IP investment and advisory firm dedicated to helping clients maximize the value of their intellectual property. https://www.i-discovery.com/

Contact:

Pouya Taaghol

info@onetransform.ai

i-discovery@i-discovery.com

SOURCE: One Transform, Inc.

