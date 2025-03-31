ZetrOZ Systems to Showcase sam Wearable Ultrasound Unit for Pro Football Trainers

During the PFATS meeting at the NFL Medical Summit, the inventors of sustained acoustic medicine will demonstrate the technology and present research showing its effectiveness in accelerating soft tissue healing.

Athletic trainers from all 32 National Football League teams will have the opportunity to learn about the sam® wearable ultrasound unit from ZetrOZ Systems at the upcoming 2025 Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) Meetings.

PFATS and the 2025 PFATS Foundation Vendor Show are part of the National Football League (NFL) Medical Summit, running from March 30 to April 5 at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace in Orlando, Florida. ZetrOZ Systems will demonstrate the sam® 2.0 and sam® x1 devices at the Vendor Show from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, at Booth #38.

ZetrOZ Systems is the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine, a long duration, continuous, multi-hour, high frequency ultrasound treatment that has been proven effective in soft tissue healing in 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies.

ZetrOZ Systems is a longtime supporter of PFATS, a partner with several athletic associations, and the sam® device has been endorsed by college and professional athletes in football, basketball and other sports.

"We're always excited to attend PFATS and have the opportunity to strengthen relationships with the NFL-certified athletic trainers who make critical decisions in player recovery and rehabilitation every day," said George Lewis, a biomedical engineer and founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "The research demonstrates that sam® can accelerate healing of tendon and ligament injuries common in football, and we're eager to share that information so more athletes can benefit and return to health more quickly."

A 2022 study by a team of authors including three respected college athletic trainers examined sam® ultrasound treatment of injuries to tendons and ligaments, joints, large muscle groups, and bone. They found that sam® provided clinical improvement in under two weeks in more than two-thirds of cases (68.9%) and reduced use of pain medication by 50% reduction. In addition, a 2015 Level 4 clinical study by sports medicine experts at Ohio State University and Duke University found sustained acoustic medicine delivered via the sam® device reduced pain and improved strength in patients' medial/lateral elbow tendons and Achilles tendons.

Sustained acoustic medicine via the sam® device works by providing deep tissue warming that increases oxygen flow, removes cellular waste, and stimulates regeneration, speeding up the recovery process naturally without painful surgeries or potentially harmful pain medications. The sam® wearable ultrasound unit is the only long-duration ultrasound treatment with clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for home use.

ZetrOZ Systems' Edward Green, sports account manager, will be available throughout the conference and at Booth 38 to demonstrate the sam® device line and to provide information. "Engaging with PFATS attendees allows us to showcase the latest research, share real-world success stories, and ensure that SAM remains a go-to modality for soft tissue healing and injury management in the NFL," he said.

