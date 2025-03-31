NLM Photonics to Demonstrate Industry-First Commercial Silicon-Organic Hybrid Modulator on a Multi-Channel PIC at OFC 50

Breakthrough photonic integrated circuit uses hybrid organic electro-optic technology to achieve best-in-class performance for next-generation data center applications.

NLM Photonics, a leader in hybrid organic electro-optic (OEO) technology, today announced it will showcase its groundbreaking 1.6 Terabit DR8 photonic integrated circuit (PIC) at OFC 50, taking place April 1-3, 2025, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. This demonstration represents a significant commercialization milestone for hybrid OEO, featuring unprecedented performance and stability through NLM's patented technology, Selerion-HTX. The PIC is the result of successful collaborations with industry-leading partners: Advanced Micro Foundry (AMF), Centera Photonics , and Enosemi . NLM also worked with partners MACOM and Multilane to build the demonstration.

Dr. Scott Hammond with an NLM Photonics wafer

The demonstration will feature a fully functional 1.6T DR8 PIC engineering validation board (EVB) that showcases the transmit portion of a transceiver to achieve exceptional power efficiency at state-of-the-art speeds and provides the first commercial demonstration of a silicon-organic hybrid (SOH) modulator on a multi-channel PIC, interfacing with a commercial driver and receiver. Built on years of rigorous research and development, NLM's solution comes at a crucial time when data centers are hitting power consumption limitations and AI bandwidth demands are increasing exponentially. NLM's hybrid OEO PICs will allow data center operators to increase their network bandwidth; with NLM's technology, this increased bandwidth uses 20-30% less power than traditional offerings.

"AI workloads are pushing the boundaries of electronics and photonics in the communications industry," said Brad Booth, CEO of NLM Photonics. "While electronics have been able to take advantage of process technology scaling, photonics have been challenged to go faster while also going smaller. NLM's hybrid OEO technology delivers that necessary breakthrough. Our thermoset Selerion-HTX enables our 1.6T PIC to be 40 percent smaller than a standard 1.6T silicon photonics PIC while delivering 200Gb/s per lane bandwidth with lower drive voltage requirements and higher extinction ratios. We look forward to demonstrating our technology for the first time and working with our partners to bring NLM's hybrid OEO technology to the industry."

"The integration of NLM's hybrid OEO technology into our transceiver designs represents a natural evolution in photonic integration. This collaboration on the qualification and innovation allows us to validate the process in advance," said Dr. CT Chen, CTO of Centera Photonics. "We see this as a strategic collaboration to help address the mounting data center power challenges."

"Our joint work with NLM on PIC design exhibits the unique advantages of hybrid OEO technology for data center interconnects. The modeling and simulation work confirms the potential for significant improvements in modulator performance while maintaining compatibility with established manufacturing processes," said Matt Streshinsky, CEO of Enosemi. "We're particularly encouraged by the thermal stability characteristics of Selerion-HTX, which have historically been a key challenge for organic materials in photonic applications."

"As a leader in silicon photonics manufacturing, we are proud to partner with NLM Photonics on this groundbreaking hybrid OEO solution. AMF's advanced Technology and PDK has enabled the seamless integration of NLM's innovative Selerion-HTX technology with our silicon photonics process, resulting in a PIC that delivers exceptional performance while maintaining manufacturing scalability. This achievement reinforces our commitment to delivering manufacturable, cost-effective solutions for the emerging demands of 1.6Tb/s optics," said Jagadish CV, CEO of AMF.

At OFC, visitors to the NLM meeting room will get highlights of NLM's hybrid OEO technology including:

The first commercial demonstration on silicon photonics of Selerion-HTX, NLM's patented organic materials tested to meet thermal stability in excess of 120°C.

EVB integrated with commercial 200G linear driver and commercial 200G receiver to demonstrate real-world performance.

Delivers over 10x better modulator performance compared to silicon photonics.

O-Band support optimized for data center applications.

Complete process stack from silicon to materials deposition and encapsulation.

Wafer-scale, commercially fabricated silicon photonics.

About NLM Photonics

NLM Photonics develops cutting-edge organic electro-optic modulation technology transforming data centers, AI, communications, and quantum computing. Our patented OEO technology enables higher bandwidth and lower power consumption while requiring minimal process disruption, helping solve critical challenges in efficiency and sustainability. Built on over two decades of research and development, NLM's material science breakthroughs will enable the next generation of high-performance communication. Follow us at nlmphotonics.com and on LinkedIn @nlm-photonics.

About Enosemi

Enosemi is a provider of critical chiplets, design IP, and custom silicon to accelerate silicon photonics product development. Enosemi's technology enables the next generation of photonics and addresses the industry's needs across connectivity, computing, sensing, medical devices, and biotechnology. The company's leadership team has a track record of bringing numerous silicon photonics and high-speed wireline products to market.

About Centera Photonics

Centera Photonics Inc. is committed to transforming connectivity and driving technological advancements through photonic integration. Specializing in high-performance optical transceivers, Centera is a key enabler for industries pushing the limits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC). With a proven track record of massively shipping cutting-edge optics to data centers worldwide, Centera empowers next-generation connectivity at the forefront of research and development and is shaping the future of photonics to meet the ever-growing demands of a connected world.

About Advanced Micro Foundry

Advanced Micro Foundry Pte. Ltd., based in Singapore, is the is the world's first specialty Silicon Photonics foundry, delivering wafer-scale manufacturing and test services optimized for high-performance photonic integration. AMF's proprietary Process Technology is supported by inhouse device IP (Process Design Kits - SiPhab) designed for Datacenters & Telecom connectivity. Through innovation and scalable execution, AMF is building the future of Silicon Photonics and remains deeply committed to its continued growth.

