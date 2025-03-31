Duke Energy Corporation: Four Indiana Nonprofits Receive Grants From Duke Energy Foundation, Indiana Economic Development Association Foundation To Address Workforce Issue of Affordable Child Care

Recipient organizations are working to close child care gap in Fulton, Hendricks, Martin, Monroe, and Putnam counties

With child care becoming a key workforce issue, Duke Energy Foundation and the Indiana Economic Development Association Foundation (IEDAF) are collaborating to support efforts to tackle it.

The foundations are together awarding a total of $150,000 in grants to four organizations to fund projects focused on improving access to affordable child care in Indiana communities. State and local government entities, local and regional economic development agencies, and public and private nonprofit organizations were eligible to apply.

"We know that Indiana's child care challenges are complex, and we hope these grants will help develop the solutions needed to support working parents and local economies," said Erin Schneider, managing director of economic development at Duke Energy. "We're looking forward to seeing how their work removes significant barriers for parents and caretakers to participate and advance in the workforce."

In September 2024, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce released a report examining the impact of child care challenges on Indiana's economy. The study found that Indiana loses out on an estimated $4.22 billion annually for the state's economy, including a $1.17 billion annual loss in tax revenue, due to shortfalls in child care. According to the report, only 61% of children needing care statewide can be served through existing capacity.

"Access to quality, affordable child care is not just a family issue - it's an economic imperative," said Matt Kavgian, executive director of the Indiana Economic Development Association. "When parents can fully participate in the workforce, businesses thrive, communities grow, and Indiana becomes a more competitive place to live and work. Investing in child care solutions is investing in the strength and stability of our economy."

2025 grant recipients

This new round of grants for the following four organizations, follows more than $100,000 in funding awarded through the foundations in 2024 to five organizations in Indiana also working to close the child care gap in new and innovative ways.

1. Fulton Economic Development Corporation (EDC). A $40,000 awardee, the Fulton EDC will collaborate with an alliance of the Fulton County Chamber of Commerce, Northern Indiana Community Foundation, Caston and Rochester school districts to develop an innovative, community-driven approach to assess child care needs in Fulton County. This group will develop a sustainable model, while enhancing access to quality child care services. By leveraging the expertise of a consultant, the group plans to formalize its Fulton County Early Learning Coalition, which includes early learning professionals, employers, parents and caregivers, government officials and funders.

2. Greencastle Putnam County Development Center (GPCDC). With its $40,000 grant, the GPCDC will engage large corporations, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to better understand how child care challenges influence their operations and employees' decisions to live and work in the area. Through focus groups, stakeholder engagement, and consultant expertise, this initiative will identify innovative solutions - such as employer-supported child care models and facility repurposing - to enhance child care capacity, support economic development and strengthen the local labor force. A resulting "Child Care Expansion Plan" will provide a road map for sustainable improvements, ensuring Putnam County remains a competitive and desirable place for families and businesses.

3. Hendricks College Network. The Hendricks College Network - a nonprofit that provides access to and support for post-high school education, business training, and workforce development in Hendricks County and the surrounding region - plans to utilize its $30,000 grant to: expand access to higher quality care with weekend and evening programming; conduct a public education and engagement campaign to advocate for policies and innovative solutions that strengthen child care access for families and ease burden on providers; and increase the number of providers accepting Indiana Child Care Development Fund and On My Way Pre-K vouchers. The funding will also help the organization take a deep dive into data, research innovative practices, and advocate for policies that assist providers with increasing capacity, improving quality, and investing in new and unique solutions.

4. Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI). A nonprofit that works to advance economic and community prosperity in the 11 counties of the Indiana Uplands region - Brown, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen and Washington - ROI plans to utilize its $40,000 grant to help fund comprehensive building expansion and feasibility assessments for three child care providers: Bloomington Center for Global Children, Bloomington's Covenant Christian Early Learning Place and the Oak St. Village Project in Loogootee. These assessments, conducted by IFF, a Community Development Finance Institution (CDFI) working in collaboration with CDFI Friendly Bloomington, will analyze facility changes needed to maximize seat capacity and high-quality learning at each center, including space design, construction planning, and potential financing needs and opportunities.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.



Indiana Economic Development Association Foundation

Supporting the economic development profession, the Indiana Economic Development Association Foundation provides scholarships and other support to tomorrow's economic development leaders.

