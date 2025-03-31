Idag, den 31 mars 2025, offentliggjorde EQT X och First Kraft AB, genom bolaget Omega II AB, ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till övriga aktieägare i Fortnox Aktiebolag.

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande.

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Fortnox Aktiebolag (FNOX, ISIN-kod SE0017161243, orderboks-ID 254941) ska ges observationsstatus.

Today, March 31, 2025, EQT X and First Kraft AB, through the company Omega II AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the other shareholders in Fortnox Aktiebolag.

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Fortnox Aktiebolag (FNOX, ISIN code SE0017161243, order book ID 254941) shall be given observation status.

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB