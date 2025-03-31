On March 28, 2025, Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed its annual financial statement release for 2024 with information on the Company's financial situation.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) (HOTEL, ISIN code SE0011415710, orderbook ID 79783) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.