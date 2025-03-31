Austa has launched an all-in-one residential storage system with a three-phase inverter offering output from 5,000 W to 15,000 W and storage capacities ranging from 10 kWh to 30 kWh. Chinese manufacturer Austa has released a new series of high-voltage, three-phase, all-in-one storage systems for residential use. The AU5-15KETH product line features an inverter with an output range of 5,000 W to 15,000 W and storage capacities ranging from 10 kWh to 30 kWh, depending on the model. "The system supports over 100% single-phase loads, ideal for aging grids or high-demand scenarios," the company said ...

