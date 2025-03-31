With electricity market volatility increasing in many European countries, the opportunity for battery energy storage is expanding fast. Market analyst Rystad Energy expects battery installations to accelerate as project developers with falling solar capture prices and increasing frequency of negative price events. From ESS News The SolarPower Summit in Brussels last week brought together the European solar and energy storage industry with policymakers and the increasing frequency of zero or negative price events in electricity markets was a major talking point. A combination of increased flexibility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...