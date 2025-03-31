TRICORBRAUN COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF EUROGLAS AND GLASPACK

Acquisition Expands TricorBraun's Presence in the DACH Region

ST. LOUIS, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TricorBraun announced today that it successfully completed its acquisition of German-based Euroglas and Austrian-based Glaspack, distributors of rigid packaging solutions for the European market. These acquisitions expand TricorBraun's packaging footprint in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).

"We are pleased to grow our European presence and to welcome two companies known for delivering quality packaging and exceptional customer service," said Mark O'Bryan, COO of TricorBraun. "We have great respect for the Euroglas and Glaspack teams, and we look forward to working with them to support customer growth across Europe."

Both founded in 1992, Euroglas and Glaspack are family-run companies. Euroglas is one of Europe's leading suppliers of high-quality glass packaging. The company provides stock and custom packaging for the food, beverage, and spirits sectors. Glaspack provides stock and custom packaging for the wine, beer, and food sectors and is a leading supplier of wine packaging for the Austrian market.

"We're excited to join a global packaging leader firmly committed to the European marketplace," said Cristoph Jäckle, Managing Director, Euroglas. "This new chapter in our journey will enhance our reach and service capabilities while offering more comprehensive packaging options."

"Partnering with TricorBraun enables us join a coalition of European entrepreneurs," said Johannes Jäckle, Head of Sales. "We are able to combine our passion for packaging with TricorBraun's global footprint to achieve the best results for our customers."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Advisors

Proventis Partners, a member of Mergers Alliance, acted as financial advisor and Linklaters served as legal advisor to TricorBraun on the transaction.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We leverage our scale, comprehensive scope, and unparalleled expertise to solve customers' complex packaging problems and help them win in the marketplace. TricorBraun is composed of more than 2,200 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

