Protocol Theory Partners with BlockSurvey to Revolutionize Web3 Consumer Research

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protocol Theory, the world's leading consumer research, insight, and data company dedicated to Web3, has announced a strategic partnership with BlockSurvey, a privacy-first survey platform. This collaboration integrates ProtocolPanel-Protocol Theory's human-verified survey community-into the BlockSurvey platform, enabling Web3 marketers and businesses to access a diverse global audience of crypto and Web3 users, crypto-curious individuals, and general population consumers.

This partnership directly addresses one of the most pressing challenges faced by Web3 businesses: the difficulty in reaching high-quality, representative research participants from the Web3-native and crypto communities. With ProtocolPanel's 250,000+ vetted participants, combined with BlockSurvey's commitment to privacy and security, businesses can now unlock actionable insights to better understand user needs, test product concepts, evaluate brand performance, and drive growth in the competitive digital asset space.

Jonathan Inglis, Managing Director of Protocol Theory, said:

"We are thrilled to announce this groundbreaking partnership with BlockSurvey. By combining their innovative, privacy-first platform with ProtocolPanel's global community of Web3 users and crypto-curious consumers, we are creating a new standard for market research in an industry that has long struggled with access to reliable and representative consumer data. This collaboration not only addresses a key challenge for researchers, marketers, and businesses in the Web3 space but also enables them to confidently explore the attitudes, behaviors, and preferences of Web3-native users and beyond-insights that are essential to driving growth and ultimately mass adoption."

Wilson Bright, Co-Founder of BlockSurvey, added:

"At BlockSurvey, we've always prioritized privacy and data security for our users. By partnering with Protocol Theory, we're enhancing our platform's capabilities to offer access to one of the most robust, human-verified panels in the world. This collaboration bridges the gap between privacy-first research and the need for authentic, high-quality insights."

Why This Partnership Matters

Access to Diverse Audiences: ProtocolPanel offers access to Web3 users, crypto enthusiasts, crypto-curious individuals, and general population consumers worldwide.

ProtocolPanel offers access to Web3 users, crypto enthusiasts, crypto-curious individuals, and general population consumers worldwide. High-Quality, Human-Verified Data: Every ProtocolPanel participant is vetted to ensure insights are authentic and free from bots or fake identities.

Every ProtocolPanel participant is vetted to ensure insights are authentic and free from bots or fake identities. Privacy-First Research: BlockSurvey's end-to-end encryption ensures respondent privacy and data security are preserved at every step.

BlockSurvey's end-to-end encryption ensures respondent privacy and data security are preserved at every step. Accelerate Web3 User Growth: This partnership provides Web3 marketers and businesses with reliable, actionable insights to inform product development, enhance user experiences, and refine go-to-market strategies-helping to drive new user acquisition and ecosystem growth.

About Protocol Theory

Protocol Theory is the world's leading consumer research, insight, and data company dedicated to Web3, AI, and emerging technology. Backed by a team of experts from Nielsen, Google, Kantar, and GLG, Protocol Theory delivers data-driven insights to help brands succeed in an onchain world. Learn more at www.protocoltheory.com.

About BlockSurvey

BlockSurvey is a privacy-focused survey platform that leverages end-to-end encryption and blockchain technology to ensure secure, anonymous data collection. Trusted by global organizations including Brave, YugaLabs, Polkadot and Pepsico, BlockSurvey empowers users to collect authentic insights while respecting respondent privacy. Learn more at www.blocksurvey.io.

